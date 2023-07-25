Podcast: Positive resettlement

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

A special show to celebrate World Refugee Day.
Our three guests - Abdirizak Abdi (Ministry of Education), Rachel O'Connor (English Language Partners) and Ibrahim Omer (MP) - bring a wealth of expertise to this topic, focussing particularly on the role of English language, education and employment.

 

Transcript - Positive resettlement

 

