Podcast: Positive resettlement

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
A special show to celebrate World Refugee Day.
Our three guests - Abdirizak Abdi (Ministry of Education), Rachel O'Connor (English Language Partners) and Ibrahim Omer (MP) - bring a wealth of expertise to this topic, focussing particularly on the role of English language, education and employment.
Transcript - Positive resettlement
Find out more in our collection
- Find titles about Refugees
- Find titles about Refugees in New Zealand
- Find blog posts about refugees and migrants in New Zealand
- Find articles refugee resettlement in New Zealand (access with your library card & password / PIN)
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.