Podcast: Refugee resettlement in New Zealand

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

The New Zealand government recently pledged to increase our annual refugee quota, and as a result refugees will be resettled in new locations about the country from 2020. Considering what is needed to enable 'good' resettlement, particularly in light of Christchurch having recently accepted its first intake of refugees since the earthquakes, are guests Jo Fasheun and Aklilu Habteghiorghis (New Zealand Red Cross), Sarah Ward (Immigration New Zealand) and recently-resettled former refugee Namrud Asrat.

Part I: New Zealand as a refugee-resettling country - Who and what

Part II: What factors enable 'good' resettlement? What do organisations do to support resettlement?

Part III: New settlement locations as Quota increases in 2020; re-starting resettlement in Christchurch after eight-year pause

Transcript of the show

