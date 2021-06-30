Podcast – Settled communities, unsettling news

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

What is the impact of distressing news on refugee- and migrant-background people - who are far from their home countries, and to the family and friends they left behind?

Part I: Zahra Hussaini (Afghan Hazara): Christchurch's Afghan Hazara community; the importance of community support when someone dies overseas; fear for people overseas; processing emotion through poetry
Part II: Gul Agha Alizadah (Afghan Hazara): Anger, guilt; taking action through protest and vigil
Part III: Osmith Vides Contreras (Colombian): Impotence; inability to concentrate on studies; taking action through academic writings and discussions
Part IV: Maha Elmadani (Palestinian): Identifying as Palestinian; anger, guilt, fear; social media as a tool for social change; the need for us all to take some responsibility to look out for others' rights

Transcript - Settled communities, unsettling news

 

