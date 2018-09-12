Podcast – Tā moko

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
Tā moko - Māori tattoos - are enjoying a resurgence. Tā moko artist Chris Harvey, University of Canterbury lecturer Komene Kururangi and photographer Michael Bradley (whose recent 'Puaki' exhibition documents wearers of mataora and moko kauwae - facial tattoos) discuss this resurgence, as well as the reasons and responsibilities that come with deciding to wear such a visible sign of mātauranga Māori.
Part I: What is tā moko? How is it different to kirituhi (writing on the skin)? Who can wear moko? Why do people get moko?
Part II: Responsibilities that come with wearing and giving moko
Part III: Changing attitudes in Aotearoa towards moko; changing designs; likely continuing interest in moko in the future
