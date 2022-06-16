Matariki Hauora - Focus on Wellbeing Saturday 2 July 1pm to 4pm, Tūranga
Start the Māori New Year off right by joining us for an afternoon dedicated to wellbeing. Featuring the latest about health and nutrition through displays, discussions and activities, there's sure to be something to explore. Watch a thrilling demonstration from taiaha exponents, relax during a tai-chi session or get the latest about health and nutrition at “Focus on Wellbeing” on a key day for the celebration of Matariki. Find out more.
INFOlympics Quiz
The INFOlympics quiz is part of the Matariki Hauora - Focus on Wellbeing event. You can do one at Tūranga on the day, or try this online quiz. Enter and you'll be in the draw to win a prize pack including a $30 book voucher.
Here are some resources to help you answer the questions:
