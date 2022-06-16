Matariki Hauora - Focus on Wellbeing Saturday 2 July 1pm to 4pm, Tūranga

Start the Māori New Year off right by joining us for an afternoon dedicated to wellbeing. Featuring the latest about health and nutrition through displays, discussions and activities, there's sure to be something to explore. Watch a thrilling demonstration from taiaha exponents, relax during a tai-chi session or get the latest about health and nutrition at “Focus on Wellbeing” on a key day for the celebration of Matariki. Find out more.

INFOlympics Quiz

The INFOlympics quiz is part of the Matariki Hauora - Focus on Wellbeing event. You can do one at Tūranga on the day, or try this online quiz. Enter and you'll be in the draw to win a prize pack including a $30 book voucher.

Here are some resources to help you answer the questions:

INFOlympics Quiz All correct completed entries will go into a draw for the INFOlympics prize pack which includes a $30 book voucher. * indicates a required field Name * Required First Last

Phone

Email * Required

Library card number * Required This competition is only open to members of Christchurch City Libraries.

What does the following statement describe? “The tendency to process information by looking for, or interpreting, information that is consistent with one’s existing beliefs”. * Required Echo chamber Confirmation bias Illusory correlation Belief perserverance

Search our website for Pūawaitanga o te ringa. From the content you have found, can you name the tukutuku panel that is pictured? Aoraki Poutama Niho Taniwha Patiki

Who is responsible for the term “snake oil salesman”? Hint: Handy keywords include snake oil AND fakery. * Required Clark Stanley Dr King Schultz Robert Turlington Joseph Dalby

What is an example of ethical hacking? * Required Bypassing a battery farm's swipe-card entry system. Breaching the security of a cigarette company's website. Finding and reporting a flaw in an organisation's network system. Spamming the inbox of a political party that promotes eugenics.

On 23 November 1963, the Christchurch Star was embroiled in controversy around J F Kennedy's assassination. What was the name of the film that used this conspiracy theory? * Required Fatal Deception Jackie JFK In the Line of Fire

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Find more library quizzes.