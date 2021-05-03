May is New Zealand Music Month. Let’s test your knowledge of the Ōtautahi music scene back in the day …

Quiz: New Zealand Music Month Try our local history quiz and see what you know about Christchurch music. Sweetwaters South featured The Pretenders, Simple Minds and Talking Heads in its lineup. Where and when was this outside festival held in Ōtautahi / Christchurch? 6 February 1984 Hagley Park 6 February 1984 QEII Park 26 January 1980 Hagley Park 26 January 1982 QEII Park

Where did the Beatles perform in Ōtautahi/ Christchurch in 1964? The Clarendon Hotel The Majestic Theatre Hagley Park The Theatre Royal

The Gladstone was a big music venue in Ōtautahi/ Christchurch in the 1970s and 80s. Where was it located? Oxford Terrace The corner of Durham and Peterborough Streets Cathedral Square Sumner

Brass bands were, and still are, popular in Ōtautahi/ Christchurch. Which Brass Band was made up of employees of, and funded by, the local Railways workshops? Woolston Brass Band New Brighton Silver Band Sumner Silver Band Addington Brass

How many LPs does Christchurch City Libraries have? less than 100 around 1000 over 3000 none

From the NZ music charts the top single in 1984 was: Slice of Heaven - Dave Dobbin and Herbs Why does love (do this to me) - The Exponents How great thou art – Howard Morrison Poi-E - The Patea Maori Club

The late 1960s and early 1970s were a boom time for taverns in Christchurch, some providing new venues for music. What year did the Hillsborough Tavern open in Ōtautahi/ Christchurch? 1969 1970 1972 1979

What was the 2nd album of Ōtautahi/ Christchurch band The Feelers, released in 2001? Communicate Super System Submarine Bells Volume 2

Salmonella Dub released "Same Home Town" in 2013 in honour of their 20th birthday. The single is dedicated to which Ōtautahi/ Christchurch music venue? The Dux de Lux The Carlton The Star & Garter Warner’s Hotel

Which of these New Zealand bands are from Ōtautahi/ Christchurch (there may be more than 1)? The Clean The Verlaines The Bats The Gordons None of the above

