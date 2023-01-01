QUIZ: Ridiculous and random recipes and recommendations

A: For Grey Hair; 1 dessertspoon salt, 4 dessertspoons good brandy. Put in bottle and shake well for five minutes. Must not be shaken again. Rub well into roots twice a week.

B: For Thin Hair; 2 teaspoons Robin Starch Powder, 2 teaspoons Vaseline, 9 drops Eucalyptus. Mix in a clean saucer with a clean knife.

C: For Dandruff; Equal parts of olive oil and kerosene, and massage it into scalp with tips of fingers.