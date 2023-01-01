QUIZ: Ridiculous and random recipes and recommendations

A quiz with a difference! Questions are based on historic household and health advice given in some of our excellent (if rather dated!) homecraft health and cookery books. CAUTION: none of these recipes are recommended for use and some are certainly not safe!
Wart Removal instructions were regularly included in older recipe books, which of the following is not a recommended home remedy for the removal of warts.
One recommendation for giving up smoking for those who ‘lacked the willpower’ in Secret Recipes, compiled by ‘An Incapacitated Returned Soldier’ estimated as published in the 1920s was to gargle 36 grains of silver nitrate in ¾ of a pint of water, being careful not to swallow any. True or False?
In G.M. Smith’s Medical advice from a Backblock Hospital, published in 1942, Smith outlines a number of different medical problems in Hokianga and his recommendations for prevention or treatment, but which of the following is not among the advice he gives for the husband of a sick woman?
Among older cookbooks, a common section included the instructions for making food specifically for invalids. Which of these is not an invalid’s meal?
Which of these ailments was NOT listed in Harold Turbott’s 1946 publication Radio Talks on Health.
The 1932 text, Cookery, Health and Helpful Hints for Home-Makers, from the Women’s Division N.Z. Farmers Union (Invercargill Branch) outlines a number of basic household tips and tricks, but which of these was NOT a tip for hair care?
In Quillan Rodnee’s 1937 text, Homecraft, Novel Recipes and Household Hints for every home, which of the following options is not a real recipe for food.
In the 1937 Cookery Book of the New Zealand Women’s Institutes, in the section titled ‘What to do with a Lemon’ which of the following is NOT given as a use for a lemon.
In Quillan Rodnee’s 1937 text, Homecraft, Novel Recipes and Household Hints for every home, in the ‘Boudoir Secrets section, what ingredients are listed for fixing cracked nails?
The following is a recipe again from Secret Recipe, for a treatment for flatulence: Epsom salts ½ oz, Milk of Sulphur ½ oz, Powdered Rhubarb ¼ oz, Carbonate of Magnesia ½ oz, Chloric Ether 1 drachm, Sal Volatile ½ oz, Compound Tincture of Rhubarb 1 oz, Tincture of ginger ¼ oz, and Peppermint Water 8 ozs. Mix, Dose: One Tablespoon. Take three times daily before food.
Books featured in this quiz

These titles are reference copies and part of the ANZC collection at Tūranga.

