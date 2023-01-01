QUIZ: Ridiculous and random recipes and recommendations

A quiz with a difference! Questions are based on historic household and health advice given in some of our excellent (if rather dated!) homecraft health and cookery books. CAUTION: none of these recipes are recommended for use and some are certainly not safe!
Books featured in this quiz
These titles are reference copies and part of the ANZC collection at Tūranga.
- Cookery, Health and Helpful Hints for Home-Makers, from the Women’s Division N.Z. Farmers Union (Invercargill Branch) (1932)
- Radio Talks on Health (1946)
- Quillan Rodnee's Homecraft (194?)
- Secret Recipes (192?)
- Cookery Book of the N. Z. Women’s Institutes (1937)
- Medical advice from a Backblock Hospital (1942)