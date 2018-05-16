Science and the city

More than half of the world's population lives in cities, and this number is continuing to rise. As more and more of us are crammed into these cities at ever increasing densities, there is an urgent need for innovative ideas that enable us to live together happily in comfort and good health. To achieve this, city planners are increasingly turning to science and technology for what are sometimes called smart city solutions.

As part of Techweek 2018, on Monday 21 May, Christchurch City Council's Smart Cities programme will be hosting the 2018 Smart Cities Innovation Expo at Novotel Hotel, Cathedral Square Christchurch. Entry is free, and from 10am - 4pm visitors will be able to see a wide range of interactive exhibits showcasing local and national cutting-edge ideas for improving city life, from urban augmented reality, autonomous vehicles, and smart sensors, to rapid earthquake response systems, cycling innovations, and interactive apps. In anticipation of this event, I've put together a list of books that explore the many ways that science and technology can help us to understand cities and make them better places to live. Enjoy!

A look at one possible future for the world's cities

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/713049037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Aerotropolis</a>

This fascinating history of structural engineering from ancient times to the modern day

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1013999037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Built</a>

What happened when we started living together in cities? - the archaeological evidence

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/973960037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Built on Bones</a>

A brilliant locally produced "lift-the-flap" book for children about what lies underneath our feet here in our very own city

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/969286037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Christchurch</a>

Why cities are the best places to study evolution

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1011868037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Darwin Comes to Town</a>

A look at the future of cities around the world from the Urban Age Project at the London School of Economics - also check out the sequel - Living in the Endless City

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/713942037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Endless City</a>

A fascinating account of urban wildlife around the world and how animals are adjusting to city life

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/890242037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Feral Cities</a>

A travelogue the looks at the psychology of urban life around the world and how we can make cities happier places to live

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/816431037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Happy City</a>

A fascinating look at how four global cities have each developed and embraced modernity in their own unique ways

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/801960037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">A History of Future Cities</a>

