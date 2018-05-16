Celebrating Techweek 2018

The annual Techweek festival is here come 19-27th May, and it's all about celebrating innovative New Zealand technology. Featuring 400 events nationwide, many Techweek events are happening in Christchurch and Christchurch City Libraries have partnered up with Code Club Aotearoa to bring the Creative Coding Minecraft Competition 🙂

Find out more about what's happening locally.

Highlights of Techweek 2018 in Christchurch include:

Libraries and technology have walked hand in hand into the 21st Century, and Christchurch City Libraries' own imminent new central library, Tūranga, is a flagship, paving the way with the latest in new technology (though there'll still be plenty of that older technology known as "books"). When Tūranga opens later this year visitors will be greeted with the largest interactive touch wall in New Zealand, spanning a colossal seven metres! That would look very nice on my living room wall (if it would fit). Other Tūranga technologies in the works include:

Virtual Reality

Laser Cutters

3D Printing

Video Editing

Robotics technology

Many of these technologies can already be experienced in our libraries and learning centres. Kids need something to do after school, and learn something in the process? Something in the wings that you've always wanted to get 3D printed? Or just need help getting the those photos backed up onto Google drive? Christchurch City Libraries have loads of technology-oriented after school clubs and classes for kids and adults, whether your needs are beginner or advanced!

After School Clubs including Maker Space, Robotics and Minecraft



Technology Help drop-in sessions at many of our branches

GenConnect where you can get help with your technology issues from savvy local high school students

Plus find out about how you can access 3D modelling tuition, software and print your own 3D designs at the library!

Check out our catalogue to find the latest material on computer programming, robotics, maker space and more 🙂

