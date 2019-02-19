Sound and Vision – The Christchurch Town Hall to reopen Saturday 23 February

The The. Bjork. Supergrass. WORD Christchurch. Rufus Wainwright. Primary Schools Music Festival. We all have memories of things we saw and heard at the Christchurch Town Hall.

The Christchurch Town Hall will be officially reopened by Mayor Lianne Dalziel at noon this Saturday 23 February 2019. There are Public open days on Saturday 23 February and Sunday 24 February, from noon to 6pm. You can go inside and see the restored Douglas Lilburn Auditorium, the Avon Room (formerly Boaters Restaurant), and the Victoria and Limes Rooms. Subscribe to the Facebook event.

Our page on the Christchurch Town Hall delves into its history. The Town Hall opened on 30 September 1972, and the foundation stone was laid 50 years ago, in 1969.

LISTEN

Have a listen, Ngā Taonga Sound and Vision has audio of both occasions!

Christchurch Town Hall - Foundation laying 12 February 1969.

Excerpts from the broadcast of the ceremony for the laying of the foundation stone.

Excerpts from the broadcast of the ceremony for the laying of the foundation stone. Opening of Christchurch Town Hall 30 September 1972

Excerpts from the broadcast of the opening ceremony for the new Christchurch Town Hall.

LOOK

Have a peek in right now — via two time-lapse cameras (one inside the Douglas Lilburn Auditorium and a second outside facing the northern elevation).

Or take a look at the 1972 opening:

Christchurch Town Hall 1972 Opening Take a look back at when the Christchurch Town Hall first opened in 1972. Can we recreate that epic queue at the Christchurch Town Hall Open Days?! Posted by Christchurch City Council on Thursday, February 14, 2019

Photos of the Town Hall

Christchurch Town Hall. Images of the Town Hall on Flickr.

