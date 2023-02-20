Winners and Prizes

Congratulations to all our lucky winners from the Summertime Reading Challenge Kōrero pukapuka ā te wā o raumati 2022 / 2023.

Prizes

Eden Loan (Parklands Library) won the tractor and trailer!

More prizewinners

Parvathi Vijith - Redwood Library

Tom Clements - Hornby Library

Victoria Talbot - Upper Riccarton Library

Maddox Loy - Linwood Library

Oliver Broadbent - Fendalton Library

Vidit Bhatt - Spreydon Library

Sonja Anne Shuker - Linwood Library

Leon Greig - Redwood Library

Ari Martin - Tūranga

Jasmine Fyfe - Upper Riccarton Library

Alex Mulholland - Tūranga

Baie Vance - Diamond Harbour Library

Madi Riley - Redwood Library

Alfie Saunders - Upper Riccarton Library

Sammie Eggers - Te Hāpua: Halswell Library

Scarlett Cole - Fendalton Library

Maya Burke - Upper Riccarton Library

Ephraim Couperus - Upper Riccarton Library

Aaron Cruz - Upper Riccarton Library

Zara Casey - Upper Riccarton Library

Iroha Yoshida - Te Hāpua: Halswell Library

Neave Downie - Te Hāpua: Halswell Library

Emma Romagnoli - Te Hāpua: Halswell Library

Sangita Amari Havelaar - Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Library

Joy Bhatt - Spreydon Library

James Moir - South Library

Divinity Tucker - New Brighton Library

Paul Finlay Esteban Campana - Fendalton Library

Nile Godsiff - Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Library

Diya - Upper Riccarton Library

Lucia Taylor -Te Hāpua: Halswell Library

Nikola Devereux - Te Hāpua: Halswell Library

Sienna Ellena - Upper Riccarton Library

Lakai Porima - Linwood Library

Emily Santry - Lyttelton Library

Eva Vanderlem - Upper Riccarton Library

Tessa Meng - Tūranga

Prizes

TSB:

Power Banks

Metal Drink Bottles

Frisbees

Spark:

Plastic drink bottles

Waterproof phone protectors

Jellybeans

Tote bags

Pens

Riverside Market:

Vouchers

Other prizes:

Wireless ear buds

Fitness Trackers

Gaming Keyboards and Mice

Bluetooth speakers

Ride on tractor and trailer (for under 6 years)

Audiobooks from Borrowbox

Pool, Hydroslide and Tumbletimes passes - Christchurch City Council

Vouchers for holiday programmes - Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū

Prizes for Schools

Schools that actively support and promote Summertime Reading Challenge can win one of five bookpacks from Peter Pal.

Thanks to our sponsors and supporters:

Terms and Conditions

The Summertime Reading Challenge 22/23 is open to all Christchurch residents aged 0-18 years.

The competition is open between 1 December 2022 and 31 January 2023.

Entries must be complete to be eligible for the prize draw.

Prizes will be advertised. Winners will be drawn at random and announced on christchurchcitylibraries.com during the second week of February 2023.

Prize allocation is at the discretion of the Christchurch City Council.

All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.

He Wero Pānui Pukapuka mō te Raumati

Kei te wātea te Wero Pānui Pukapuka mō te Raumati 22/23 ki te hunga katoa kei Ōtautahi e noho ana, i waenga i te 0-18 tau te pakeke.

E wātea ana ki ngā pakeke 0-18.

E wātea ana te whakataetae i waenga i te 1 Tīhema 2022 - 31 Hānuere 2023.

Me mātua whakakī te katoa o te tono e āhei ai kia whiria mō tētahi paraihe.

Ka whakaaturia ngā paraihe whakamutunga.

Ka whiria pokerehūtia te hunga toa, ā, ka whakapuakina ki christchurchcitylibraries.com i te wiki tuarua o Pēpuere 2023.

Ka puritia e te Kaunihera o Ōtautahi te mana whiriwhiri i ngā paraihe.

Kia whakatauria, e kore e hoki anō ki te wewete tohanga paraihe, e kore hoki ngā reta e whakautua.

What happened in the 2022 / 2023 Summertime Reading Club

Justice welcomes you to this year's Summertime Reading Challenge - He Wero Pānui Pukapuka mō Raumati

Orana Wildlife Park

Wild about Summertime Reading? Head down to Orana Wildlife Park to meet and hear librarians reading to you and your favourite animal. Meet a meerkat, read to a rhino, laugh with a lion, go ape with a gorilla! Fill in your Summertime Reading Challenge entry and be in to win.

Borrowbox

Always available titles on Borrowbox

Summertime Reading Challenge stuff

Look out for stickers and black & white bookmarks you can colour in, and check out the Summertime Reading Challenge on display around libraries.

2022 / 2023 entry forms.

Look at our Summertime Reading Challenge – Kōrero pukapuka ā te wā o raumati page for more.

