Winners and Prizes
Congratulations to all our lucky winners from the Summertime Reading Challenge Kōrero pukapuka ā te wā o raumati 2022 / 2023.
Prizes
Eden Loan (Parklands Library) won the tractor and trailer!
More prizewinners
- Parvathi Vijith - Redwood Library
- Tom Clements - Hornby Library
- Victoria Talbot - Upper Riccarton Library
- Maddox Loy - Linwood Library
- Oliver Broadbent - Fendalton Library
- Vidit Bhatt - Spreydon Library
- Sonja Anne Shuker - Linwood Library
- Leon Greig - Redwood Library
- Ari Martin - Tūranga
- Jasmine Fyfe - Upper Riccarton Library
- Alex Mulholland - Tūranga
- Baie Vance - Diamond Harbour Library
- Madi Riley - Redwood Library
- Alfie Saunders - Upper Riccarton Library
- Sammie Eggers - Te Hāpua: Halswell Library
- Scarlett Cole - Fendalton Library
- Maya Burke - Upper Riccarton Library
- Ephraim Couperus - Upper Riccarton Library
- Aaron Cruz - Upper Riccarton Library
- Zara Casey - Upper Riccarton Library
- Iroha Yoshida - Te Hāpua: Halswell Library
- Neave Downie - Te Hāpua: Halswell Library
- Emma Romagnoli - Te Hāpua: Halswell Library
- Sangita Amari Havelaar - Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Library
- Joy Bhatt - Spreydon Library
- James Moir - South Library
- Divinity Tucker - New Brighton Library
- Paul Finlay Esteban Campana - Fendalton Library
- Nile Godsiff - Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Library
- Diya - Upper Riccarton Library
- Lucia Taylor -Te Hāpua: Halswell Library
- Nikola Devereux - Te Hāpua: Halswell Library
- Sienna Ellena - Upper Riccarton Library
- Lakai Porima - Linwood Library
- Emily Santry - Lyttelton Library
- Eva Vanderlem - Upper Riccarton Library
- Tessa Meng - Tūranga
Prizes
TSB:
- Power Banks
- Metal Drink Bottles
- Frisbees
Spark:
- Plastic drink bottles
- Waterproof phone protectors
- Jellybeans
- Tote bags
- Pens
Riverside Market:
- Vouchers
Other prizes:
- Wireless ear buds
- Fitness Trackers
- Gaming Keyboards and Mice
- Bluetooth speakers
- Ride on tractor and trailer (for under 6 years)
- Audiobooks from Borrowbox
- Pool, Hydroslide and Tumbletimes passes - Christchurch City Council
- Vouchers for holiday programmes - Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū
Prizes for Schools
Schools that actively support and promote Summertime Reading Challenge can win one of five bookpacks from Peter Pal.
Sponsors
Thanks to our sponsors and supporters:
Terms and Conditions
- The Summertime Reading Challenge 22/23 is open to all Christchurch residents aged 0-18 years.
- The competition is open between 1 December 2022 and 31 January 2023.
- Entries must be complete to be eligible for the prize draw.
- Prizes will be advertised. Winners will be drawn at random and announced on christchurchcitylibraries.com during the second week of February 2023.
- Prize allocation is at the discretion of the Christchurch City Council.
- All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.
He Wero Pānui Pukapuka mō te Raumati
- Kei te wātea te Wero Pānui Pukapuka mō te Raumati 22/23 ki te hunga katoa kei Ōtautahi e noho ana, i waenga i te 0-18 tau te pakeke.
- E wātea ana ki ngā pakeke 0-18.
- E wātea ana te whakataetae i waenga i te 1 Tīhema 2022 - 31 Hānuere 2023.
- Me mātua whakakī te katoa o te tono e āhei ai kia whiria mō tētahi paraihe.
- Ka whakaaturia ngā paraihe whakamutunga.
- Ka whiria pokerehūtia te hunga toa, ā, ka whakapuakina ki christchurchcitylibraries.com i te wiki tuarua o Pēpuere 2023.
- Ka puritia e te Kaunihera o Ōtautahi te mana whiriwhiri i ngā paraihe.
- Kia whakatauria, e kore e hoki anō ki te wewete tohanga paraihe, e kore hoki ngā reta e whakautua.
What happened in the 2022 / 2023 Summertime Reading Club
Justice welcomes you to this year's Summertime Reading Challenge - He Wero Pānui Pukapuka mō Raumati
Orana Wildlife Park
Wild about Summertime Reading? Head down to Orana Wildlife Park to meet and hear librarians reading to you and your favourite animal. Meet a meerkat, read to a rhino, laugh with a lion, go ape with a gorilla! Fill in your Summertime Reading Challenge entry and be in to win.
Borrowbox
Always available titles on Borrowbox
Summertime Reading Challenge stuff
Look out for stickers and black & white bookmarks you can colour in, and check out the Summertime Reading Challenge on display around libraries.
Entry forms
2022 / 2023 entry forms.
- Entry form (English) [663KB PDF]
- Entry form (te reo Māori) [672KB PDF]
- Schools entry form (English and te reo Māori) [727KB PDF]
