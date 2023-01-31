Te Reo Māori mastheads on Aotearoa’s newspapers

Many New Zealand newspapers have a te reo Māori name as well as an English one. You might see the Māori masthead on their front pages on Waitangi Day; or during Matariki or Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. I've done a little dive to find out what those names are, and how they were created, if there is information on that.

The Dominion Post Te Upoko-o-te-Ika This newspaper's full title – Te Pūrongo o te Upoko-o-te-Ika – translates loosely as 'the report from the head of the fish' (of Māui) and was created by the council's iwi partnerships, Taranaki Whānui and Ngāti Toa.

Source: Dominion Post Manawatu Standard Hau Rewa Manawatū “The word ‘‘hau’’ has several meanings, two of which can apply to its use in the Standard masthead. First, it is the dissemination of news. Second, and more figuratively, it is the vitality or the essence of something. Hau also connects us with the illustrious ancestor Haunui-a-nanaia who arrived to Aotearoa on the Kurahaupo waka, and was responsible for naming Manawatū. ‘‘Rewa’’ means to elevate, and used here signifies the aim of the newspaper to elevate and promote the region.”

Source: Manawatu Standard The Marlborough Express Te Karere o Wairau Source: Facebook Nelson Mail Te Karere o Whakatū Whakatū is the Nelson region and karere means messenger.

Source: Stuff on Linkedin New Zealand Herald Te Herora o Aotearoa Source: NZ Herald Oamaru Mail Te Mēra o Te Oha-a-Maru Source: Oamaru Mail Facebook The Press Te Matatika Te Matatika means to be honest, fair, impartial and unbiased. These are attributes our newsroom strives for and are reflected in our Latin motto Nihil utile quod non honestum meaning ‘‘Nothing is useful that is not honest’’.

Source: The Press The Southland Times Te Karere o Murihuku Source: The Southland Times Stuff Puna As a verb, puna means to well up or flow. As a noun, it’s a spring of water, a well, or a pool.

Source: Stuff Sunday News Te Kōrero Rātapu Source: Stuff on Linkedin Sunday Star-Times Te Tautiaki “Te Tautiaki is not a literal translation of the words Sunday Star-Times but rather a statement of what we strive for. Te Tautiaki is the guard – it means to stand guard and protect. In the context of the newspaper, it’s our job to guard and protect against the abuse of power”.

Source: Sunday Star-Times Taranaki Daily News Te Karere o Taranaki Translates to “the news of the Taranaki region”.

Source: Stuff on Linkedin The Timaru Herald Te Karere o Te Tihi o Maru Waikato Times Te Reo o Waikato Translates to “The voice of Waikato”.

Source: Stuff on Linkedin

Note: Otago Daily Times has so far not changed their masthead, but to mark Te Wiki o te Reo Maori (Maori Language Week), they replaced their regular motto above the ODT masthead with a te reo Maori translation. The ‘‘Independent voice of the South’’ was translated into ‘‘Te reo motuhake o te Toka’’ —Ngai Tahu and University of Otago experts helped with the translation.

Source: Otago Daily Times