The Rest is Drag – RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

Activism, art, humour, fashion, and emotions - RuPaul's Drag Race has it all. The astonishingly good Season 13 of the U.S. version has just finished (you can watch it and previous episodes on NetFlix) AND our very own Australasian version RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under starts this Saturday on TVNZ! Halleloo!
I also recommend RuPaul's Drag Race UK where you will see such wonders as drag based on Dennis the Menace and Charles Rennie Mackintosh. There are two seasons on TVNZ on demand.
And because reading is ... what? Fundamental
If you are a fan of RuPaul's Drag Race, here's some more excursions into the world of drag.
A couple of recent fave looks:
Symone NAILS IT.
You ain’t ever fully dressed without yo GOOD manicure on, baby! 💄💋💅🏾
📸: @maxbronner
Dress: Michael Brambila
Hair Hands: @marko__monroe
Hairs: @thegigigoode
Shoes: @moschino pic.twitter.com/Y5PSkoGlhf
— Symone (@the_symonee) April 26, 2021
Joe Black at the beach.
Drag Race UK's Joe Black opens up about returning and RuPaul's "dramatic" outburst https://t.co/TRDZIifV9a pic.twitter.com/sOrtToAaaJ
— Digital Spy (@digitalspy) February 15, 2021