The Rest is Drag – RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

Activism, art, humour, fashion, and emotions - RuPaul's Drag Race has it all. The astonishingly good Season 13 of the U.S. version has just finished (you can watch it and previous episodes on NetFlix) AND our very own Australasian version RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under starts this Saturday on TVNZ! Halleloo!

I also recommend RuPaul's Drag Race UK where you will see such wonders as drag based on Dennis the Menace and Charles Rennie Mackintosh. There are two seasons on TVNZ on demand.

And because reading is ... what? Fundamental

If you are a fan of RuPaul's Drag Race, here's some more excursions into the world of drag.

































A couple of recent fave looks:

Symone NAILS IT.

Joe Black at the beach.