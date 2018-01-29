Waitangi Day in Christchurch and Canterbury – Tuesday 6 February 2018

Find out about Waitangi Day celebrations and events for 2018:

Ngāi Tahu Treaty Festival Te Rau Aroha Marae, Bluff

Every year Ngāi Tahu commemorates Waitangi Day at one of three locations where the iwi signed the Treaty — Awarua, Ōtākou and Ōnuku. In 2018, the Ngāi Tahu Treaty Festival is hosted by Te Rūnaka o Awarua at Te Rau Aroha Marae.

Okains Bay Māori and Colonial Museum 1146 Main Road, Okains Bay

On Tuesday 6 February, the Okains Bay Māori and Colonial Museum has its 43rd annual family day to commemorate the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi. Highlights include a pōwhiri (traditional welcome), hāngī lunch, children’s races, construction of sand volcanoes, and the paddling of our magnificent waka on the Ōpara River at 9:30am. View the Museum’s amazing collections and enjoy continuous demonstrations all day including bread baking in a traditional clay oven, master weavers, working blacksmith and print shop. Crafts, stalls, lolly scramble, sausage sizzle, espresso coffee, garden bar, cafeteria and more!

Entrance Adults $10, Children $2. Please bring cash. No ATM available.

Gates open at 8:30am. Waka paddling at 9:30am. Pōwhiri (traditional welcome) commences at 10:30am.

Please phone the Okains Bay Museum for more details. 03 304 8611.

Download Waitangi Day events at Okains Bay Māori and Colonial Museum [378KB PDF].

Waitangi Day celebrations at the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetu

Commemorate Waitangi Day at the Christchurch Art Gallery:

Head to the Gallery on Waitangi Day to help create a giant interactive three-dimensional artwork with New Zealand artist Peter Trevelyan.

A special adults-only weaving workshop for Waitangi Day. $15 per person, booking required.

$5 per child, sessions at 11am, 1pm, and 2.30pm. Bookings required.

CoCa - Centre of Contemporary Art

Artist Isla Reeves will facilitate a Waitangi Day discussion in conjunction with CoCA. This event has been formed so as to honour the significance of what Waitangi Day means to the young, indigenous members of the Ōtautahi arts communities.With a line up of performers, writers, artists and musicians, we will be discussing the value of Te Tiriti to our society, how this resonates with our individual views of Te Ao Maori within our art, and in turn, how this registers within a Pakeha context. Subscribe to the Facebook event. You’re invited to join us from 12 noon for shared kai and kōrero.

Come spend Waitangi afternoon at CoCA for a spoken word workshop with UK powerhouse of poetry, RikTheMost! $10 per person. Fees help CoCA to pay the facilitators, but in the interests of accessibility, a cash Koha of your choice is an option .Book ticket.

I love New Brighton Thomson Park, Marine Parade, New Brighton 11am to 3pm

The “I Love New Brighton” Annual Event is a local festival day that celebrates New Brighton. The 2018 event is again on Waitangi Day at Thomson Park, Marine Parade from 11am to 3pm. Lots of free activities, have-a-go sports, market stalls, food stalls, bouncy castles, face painting, games and a LIVE stage featuring local bands. Subscribe to the I love New Brighton event on Facebook.

Kaiapoi Waitangi Day Family Celebration Event Troussellot Park, Kaiapoi 10am to 2pm

Kaiapoi's Annual Waitangi Day family celebration event is on again at Trousselot Park, Kaiapoi. Activities include: Music, Entertainment, Food Stalls, Market Stalls and Waitangi Day Quiz with great prizes up for grabs.

Free Bouncy Castle

Face Painting

Bubble Balls

Pony Rides

Sport Suzy Performing

Hangi meals being sold by Kaiapoi High School as a fundraiser for their Kapa Haka group.

Waitangi Community Fun Day Darfield Domain 10am to 2pm

Bouncy castles, Pedalmania, face painting Faeries, pony rides, Lego building, Darfield Library storytimes and activities, live music, balloon twisting acrobatic clown entertainment, plenty of interactive activities from circus skills, art, and community services, and fun games. Farmer's Market produce and craft stalls. There will be a variety of food and drink to purchase, or bring your own picnic to enjoy. Subscribe to the Facebook event.

