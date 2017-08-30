Win tickets to Captain Underpants: the First Epic Movie – plus an activity pack

Hey kids! Win a prize to celebrate the release of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie on 28 September.
The author Dav Pilkey is passionate about promoting reading and writing and we have a Captain Underpants prize pack to give away to a lucky library member, including:
- 2 movie passes to see ‘Captain Underpants: the First Epic Movie’ at any Christchurch Hoyts cinema, and a Captain Underpants activity book pack. Thanks to Hoyts Northlands for supplying the movie passes!
- Just make up your own creative title for a pretend Captain Underpants book and complete the entry form.
- This competition is open to ages 5 to 18.
Entry form
Want some book title inspiration?
- Borrow the Captain Underpants book series
- Find all the Dav Pilkey books in our collection
- Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Captain Underpants!
- Farty pants
- Dog Man Unleashed at the Library
Terms and Conditions
- Competition is open until 5pm Monday 18 September 2017.
- All winners will be announced on the Christchurch City Libraries Facebook page, and website.
- Entries must have all correct contact details completed on the entry form.
- Maximum one entry per child.
- We will notify winners by telephone and/or email. Please ensure membership contact details are up-to-date.
- Employees of Christchurch City Council are not eligible to enter the prize draw. Their immediate families are allowed to enter.
- If you are a winner, you consent to your name, photograph, entry and/or interview being used for reasonable publicity purposes by Christchurch City Libraries.
- The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
- Prize are as stated and are not transferable.