DIY Wā Kōrero: Storytimes – 123 ABC

Do a Wā Kōrero: Storytimes at your place! Use library eResources to create your own Storytime at home.

We recommend eBooks to read aloud and rhymes to reading aloud with your tamariki.

Recommended for ages 3 to 5 years.

You can access eResources for kids with your library card and password / PIN.

Not a member? It is free to join the library and you can join the library online.

123 ABC Storytime

eBooks

Read eBooks on Libby! Here are some reads perfect for a home storytime.

Note: some might already be on loan, but you can put a hold on and be notified when it's available)

Race Car Count Rebecca Kai Dotlich

Count to ten with fast and colourful race cars.

Stack the Cats Susie Ghahremani

One cat sleeps. Two cats play. Thee cats stack! Stack the Cats is a charming book about counting and organising cats in various formations. But when the cats decide to go their own way as cats often will it's time to count down until there's only one sweet cat left. Counting forward and backward, understanding when there are more or fewer of something and grouping and recognising the number of items in a group are key early math skills for toddlers, making Stack the Cats as developmentally sound as it is ridiculously adorable.

Bedtime 123 Eric Walters

Lull your little one to sleep while counting the animals also nestling in for the night. Count the stars coming out, fox cubs snuggling, puppies piling and chicks cuddling as baby rocks gently to sleep in this gorgeously illustrated board book from bestselling author Eric Walters and award-winning illustrator Josée Bisaillon.

How Many? a Different Kind of Counting Book Christopher Danielson

ABC What Can I Be?You Can Be Anything You Want to Be, From A to Z Sugar Snap Studio

Young readers will learn their ABCs and discover a world of possibility in their future through this fun family read. With endearing illustrations and mindful concepts, the ABC for Me series pairs each letter of the alphabet with words that promote big dreams and healthy living.

Peanut Butter and Jellyfishes a Very Silly Alphabet Book Brian Cleary

Rhyming, nonsensical verses introduce the alphabet. Readers are asked to find hidden letters in the illustrations.

Letters An Early Learning Picture Alphabet for Babies, Toddlers and Young Children Karen Bryant-Mole

Beautiful photographs, a simple text, and a picture quiz help young children learn to identify and name the letters of the alphabet.

I Spy Animals Book for Kids Ages 2-5 From A to Z Keda Press

Can you find the animal that starts with the letter A? What about the animal that starts with the letter C? You'll find out in this entertaining game, I Spy Animals Book for Kids Ages 2-5 !Each problem focuses on a different letter of the alphabet; all you have to do is discover the one animal that corresponds to that letter, then turn the page to see whether you got it right! This is an excellent book for young readers. Kids'll improve their observation skills and learn about animals while having so much fun that they won't even realize they're learning!Please note that the puzzles in this book are set up in the style of a traditional I Spy game, with letters picked in alphabetical order.

Let's Celebrate You & Me: a Celebration of All the Things That Make Us Unique and Special, From A to Z! Jessie Ford

Find more eBooks for tamariki

TumbleBook Library

Access TumbleBook Library, an online collection of animated books that teaches kids the joy of reading. Also included are games, quizzes, videos and puzzles.

ABC Letters in the Library

This lovingly written, playfully illustrated book introduces children to both the alphabet and the library, through wonderfully descriptive, alliterative language. ABC Letters in the Library puts a fresh new spin on the traditional ABC lesson, and is an ideal tool for teachers & librarians. It's ABC's for Bookworms-to-Be.

ABC Letters in the Library (Memory Game)

Test your memory by finding the matching pairs of letters in this new Memory Game, based on the TumbleBook-favourite: ABC Letters In The Library!

Action Rhymes

Here is the Beehive

Here is the beehive. Where are the bees?

(hold up fist)

Hidden away where nobody sees.

(move other hand around fist)

Watch and you'll see them come out of the hive

(bend head close to fist)

One, two, three, four, five.

(hold fingers up one at a time)

Bzzzzzzzz… all fly away!

(wave fingers)

Five Jellyfish

Five jellyfish, five jellyfish (hold up five fingers)

Five jellyfish sitting on a rock.

One jumped off! Splash! (tuck one finger down into a fist)

Four jellyfish…

No jellyfish, no jellyfish,

No jellyfish sitting on a rock.

One jumped up! Hooray!

One jellyfish…

One, Two, Buckle My Shoe

One, two buckle my shoe (pretend to tie shoe)

Three, four knock on the door (pretend to knock on door)

Five, six pick up sticks (pretend to pick up sticks)

Seven, eight lay them straight (pretend to lay sticks down)

Nine, ten a big fat hen!

Sing

ABC Chant

Learn the ABCs, daily routines, and common phrases.

Find more in Just for kids

The Just for Kids Streaming Video Collection includes 3,000+ full-length videos; from 430+ interactive games, puzzles, and quizzes; and 700+ audio files. Just for kids has a range of content topics including music and arts, animals, sports and hobbies, math and science, history, reading, and much more. This collection is full of kid-safe, ad-free content to entertain, educate and inspire children.

Busy Things

Busy Things

Colourful and quirky games and activities for 3 to 11 year olds.Designed to entertain and educate. English and Maths have great activities for letters and counting.

Stay tuned for more DIY Wā Kōrero: Storytimes! Want more Wā Kōrero? Have a look at more Online Storytimes.