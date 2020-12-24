图书馆电子资源中的中西美食食谱 Good Chinese and Western Food Recipes in Library eResources

一年一度的节假日高峰期又到来了！今年的节假日是在全球疫情大爆发过后人们修养生息的绝好机会。无论您选择以热闹的聚会还是安静的休闲方式渡过假日，美食都是不可缺少的。您在为节假日的食谱犯愁吗？您在担心外出旅行不方便带食谱的书吗？下面的图书馆电子资源将助您一臂之力。
RBDigital 美食杂志 RBDigital food and cooking magazines, opens a new window
在图书馆RBDigital 数据库拥有的大量电子杂志中，有四十一种有关食品的杂志很有用。其中包含各类西式的甜点、色拉和主菜的食谱。素食者和需要准备无麸质食品gluten-free的朋友可在The Australian Vegan Magazine, opens a new window 和Gluten-Free Living, opens a new window中找到心仪的食谱。如果您打算买酒来宴客，Winestate, opens a new window,The Beer Lovers Guide to Australia, opens a new window 和 Decanter, opens a new window 可提供一些有用的资讯。
Overdrive 中英文食谱 Overdrive Chinese and English cookbooks
Overdrive数据库, opens a new window中有关食谱的电子书很多。英文食谱书, opens a new window有一千三百多本。您可下载Overdrive 插件后用借书证和密码登录借阅。其中有几本假日食谱, opens a new window可用于准备特别的家宴和美食。Overdrive上的中文食谱的电子书, opens a new window为您提供家常菜、面点和汤菜的指南。
除此之外，PressReader数据库, opens a new window上也有少量英文美食杂志, opens a new window和中文美食杂志, opens a new window。如果您想了解大陆国内的美食动态和一些烹饪知识，图书馆Dragonsource数据库, opens a new window中的《BOSS食尚》和《烹调知识》是两本不错的美食知识杂志。
上述各类数据库需图书馆借书证号和密码登录。作为基督城居民，您可在线填表免费加入图书馆, opens a new window，并携带相关证件到图书馆获取借书证。
希望这些美食电子资源丰富您和家人的假日生活。