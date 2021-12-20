Celebrate International LEGO Day and Brick your Book at the Library

Ever wondered how your favourite book would look made from Lego? What if Alice has adventures in Legoland? Get the whānau together, use our Lego or yours, and recreate a scene or character to be in to win! Enter and be in to win.
The Imagination Station is back in action at Tūranga, and mini Imagination Stations will be popping up, so come on down from Friday 21 January to Friday 28 January 2022 to build and play at:
- Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre
- Linwood Library at Eastgate
- Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre
- Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Library and Community Centre
- Shirley Library
International LEGO Day is Friday 28 January 2022.
Brick your Book competition (21 to 31 January 2022)
Terms and Conditions
- Competition is open from Friday 21 January to Monday 31 January 2022 5pm.
- Winners will be announced on the Christchurch City Libraries Facebook page, and website.
- Prize allocation is at the discretion of the Christchurch City Council. All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.
- Entries must have all correct contact details completed on the entry form.
- Photos of the entries will become property of Christchurch City Libraries.
