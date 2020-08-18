Homework Help for Years 9 & 10

I am a research nerd, I like to research everything from shoes to food trends to books to latest health fads. I also love a good database especially of the encyclopaedic variety. So when my daughter tells me she has research homework to do and she isn't allowed to use Google or Wikipedia, I am secretly super happy that I can help her. So I figured she isn't the only one who needs help to find quality information, to keep teachers (and librarians) happy. Here is what we found that worked well for her research assignment (year 10).

Britannica Library Teens is great because most youth in year 9 & 10 will have access to this at school in NZ (although the school version may be called Britannica School). This is a great product because it has reading levels so the user can decide whether they want simplified explanations or more academically written research.



World Book is a great encyclopaedia resource, good for general information on a range of subjects, some tends to be quite US-centric but still very useful.



Middle School is created specifically for middle schoolers (years 7-10), this database combines reference content with age-appropriate videos, newspapers, magazines, primary sources, and much more. It has great overview information covering language, arts, social studies and science.



An engaging online resource that provides contextual information on hundreds of today’s most significant science topics. By integrating authoritative, curriculum-aligned reference content with headlines and videos, students see how scientific disciplines relate to real-world issues, from weather patterns to obesity.



Improves awareness and provides perspective on global issues, while tying together a wealth of authoritative content: empowering learners to critically analyse and understand the most important issues of the modern world. Gale In Context: Global Issues is cross searchable with Gale In Context: Opposing Viewpoints.



Access to most of Christchurch City Libraries’ eResource collection, articles, eBooks, journals, photographs and more, through a single simultaneous search at a single access point. It can be good starting point with "Research Starter" database entries often near the top of your list.



Perspectives on major contentious social, political, and technological issues, from capital punishment to immigration to marijuana. With over 20,000 pro/con viewpoints, approximately 19,000 reference articles, interactive maps, infographics, and more, students will be prepared to argue any side of the issue. Gale In Context: Opposing Viewpoints is cross searchable with Gale In Context: Global Issues.



If you still unsure of where to look for information, help is at hand with AnyQuestions and Many Answers. AnyQuestions offers free online homework help to New Zealand school students. You can log on to the website from 1pm to 6pm Monday to Friday during the school year and chat online with a friendly librarian about a schoolwork question. If you are stuck on homework outside of the AnyQuestions times, try Many Answers where you can search for your topic and it will give you some keywords to help with your search. It also suggest great places to start your research, most of the resources are available either for free or at your school or library. Christchurch City Libraries has most of the eResources that are available through school and more!