KidsFest 2019

KidsFest is full of winter holiday fun for kids in Christchurch and Canterbury. It runs from Saturday 6 July to Saturday 20 July. KidsFest is always popular and many events book out quickly, so have a look and secure your spot! Tickets are on sale now.



KidsFest at Christchurch City Libraries

Visit our KidsFest page or the KidsFest website to find out more about these classes. Make a booking by calling (03) 9417923 or emailing library@ccc.govt.nz.

Free KidsFest classes

The following KidsFest events and activities at libraries are free, but you will need to book a spot. Make a booking by calling (03) 9417923 or emailing library@ccc.govt.nz.

Traditional Māori Games

Sustainable Bags Workshop

Learner Librarian Licence (Junior)

Learner Librarian Licence (Intermediate)

KidsFest classes

Bookings and payment are required for the following programmes. Make a booking by calling (03) 9417923 or emailing library@ccc.govt.nz.

Robot Adventures ($7)

Minecraft Game Zone ($7)

Technology Tinker workshop ($30)

Robofun ($15)

Stop Motion Animation ($20)

KidsFest at Tūranga

Tūranga is going to be the venue for a range of KidsFest and holiday activities:

Swapna Haddow: Telling Tales - WORD Christchurch - Friday 12 July 11am to 12pm (FREE!)

Come and meet award-winning UK author Swapna Haddow and hear her talk about her brand new book Dave Pigeon (Royal Coo!). Come along and ask questions and find out what it takes to be an author. Find out more.

Green elephants and Purple Oceans with Swapna Haddow - WORD Christchurch - Friday 12 July 1pm to 3pm ($15 + $1 booking fee)

Calling all budding young authors! Have you ever wanted to write a story? Are you interested in starting out as an author? Unleash your inner writer in this interactive workshop with award-winning author, Swapna Haddow! In this workshop you will learn about creativity, editing and writing your very own stories. Book online.

Joanna Grochowicz - WORD Christchurch - Tuesday 16 July 11am to 12noon (FREE!)

Roald Amundsen - hero or villain? Amundsen's South Polar conquest is an extraordinary tale that combines risk, intrigue and adventure. Come and meet author Joanna Grochowicz as she recounts the gripping tale of the great Norwegian explorer's courage, determination and ruthlessness in the race to the South Pole. Find out more.

Writing the past with Joanna Grochowicz - WORD Christchurch - Tuesday 16 July 1pm to 3pm ($15 + $1 booking fee)

Do you love history, horrible or nice? How do you write a story based on real life events? In this workshop with author Joanna Grochowicz, you’ll come to grips with the elements necessary to create stories based on your favourite well-known moments in history. Book online.

There's something dark in the water! - WORD Christchurch - Thursday 19 July 3pm to 4pm (FREE!)

An interactive book launch for 'Ringlet and the Day the Oceans Stopped' presented by author Felicity Williams and her shoal of merkid helpers. Step into a sparkling interactive underwater world created by set designer Julian Southgate. Come dressed-up as an anemone, a sea witch, a crab, a sharky-fin boy or just your everyday merkid, or find something to wear when you arrive. Face painting! Nail painting! Book cover illustration! Prizes for the most imaginative dress-up! Find out more.

Photographic print activity - SCAPE - Monday 8 July and Monday 15 July (FREE! Bookings required)

Come and explore the SCAPE artwork Tree Houses for Swamp Dwellers by Julia Morison in central Christchurch, on the corner of Colombo St and Oxford Tce. Explore the artwork, then walk down to Tūranga to make a special cyanotype print. This is an exciting art making session which everyone can enjoy. Find out more.

Imagination Station

More cool KidsFest events

Here's a selection of KidsFest events, browse the KidsFest website or brochure for all KidsFest events and activities:

The Christchurch Brick Show - Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 July

Join The Christchurch Brick Show for a fun-filled weekend as they raise money to support the Imagination Station. There will be more than 200 exhibitors on show. The Imagination Station will have an Interactive Play Area where you can build from tens of thousands of LEGO bricks and have a go with Robotics, Mechanics, LEGO energy generators and more.

All ages

Cost: $5

Location: Horncastle Arena

Shows

eResources for kids

Here's another things for kids - whether on holiday or during term. Our eResources enhance kids’ learning, fun and play. They are free, and all you need is your library card number and password / PIN.