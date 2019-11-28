Learn a new skill with our eResources

Learn everything from origami to programming or learn to speak Japanese or cook dumplings. We have a plethora of eResources to cover all your learning needs.

Cooking

If learning to cook is something you want to do there are heaps of recipe books on OverDrive for all ages, and it covers everything from dumplings to cupcakes and something for every dietary requirement - vegan, paleo or gluten-free. There are even some great books to enliven the great Kiwi BBQ.

Crafts

With school holidays around the corner, you may looking for some activities to do with your children check out some of the projects on World Book Activity Corner. There is something for all - ages 3 to 83 - like making your own wrapping paper or how to make a sock reindeer.

There are some great eBooks on all manner of crafts check out these everything from making your own ink to painting stones.

Te Ao Māori

Learn Te Reo Māori or some traditional stories through Te Whata Raki. Learn some traditional Māori crafts such as making a putiputi (flower) from harakeke, or Te Manu Tukutuku - Māori Kites for kids or find out about traditional Māori weaving. Check out some of these eBooks on Wheelers.



Activities

Need some exercise or always wanted to learn to juggle, skip stones or run away with the circus? Here are some titles for you.

Languages

Perhaps you plan to travel next year and would like to learn a new language. Mango Languages is our online language learning tool with over 70 languages to choose from.

Music

Learn to play a musical instrument or learn how about music production, there are some great books on OverDrive or check out some tutorials on Lynda.com

Technology

Lynda.com is one of our most popular eResources. You can learn a huge range of programming languages, Photoshop, Illustrator and other graphics programmes.

So whatever you want to learn we have something for you.