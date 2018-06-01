Matariki – Māori New Year 2018

Matariki - the Māori New Year - will take place on 6-9 July 2018. During Matariki we celebrate our unique place in the world. We give respect to the whenua on which we live, and admiration to our mother earth, Papatūānuku.

Matariki 2018 at Christchurch City Libraries continues the theme of ‘Te Iwa o Matariki – the Nine stars of Matariki’, this year with a focus on Toitū Ngā Mahinga Kai o Matariki - Sustainable natural resources of Matariki: Tupuānuku, Tupuārangi, Ururangi.

During June in the lead up to Māori New Year we'll be offering a range of whānau-friendly celebrations and activities at our libraries.

Each year a community art project runs in our libraries for all to explore their creative side. This year the project is create a replica manu tukutuku (traditional Māori kite). Materials are supplied, all you have to do is bring your creativity.

In addition to our normal Storytimes we have Matariki Storytimes. Come celebrate and welcome the Māori New Year with stories, songs, rhymes and craft activities. All welcome, free of charge.

Celebrate Matariki at our two free whānau fun days! We’ll have art activities, colouring competitions, storytelling, exploring the stars with Skyview and much more!

Aranui Library

Saturday 9 June

10am-1pm

Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Library and Community Centre

Saturday 23 June

10am-1pm

Matariki Connect

Our Learning Centres are offering special Matariki Connect sessions for schools, introducing students to the key concepts of Te Iwa o Matariki and involving a range of fun activities. This programme is now fully booked.

Other Matariki events in Christchurch

Ara will be having a whole programme of celebrations and activities 11-15 June across all of their campuses, including waiata, games, speakers, and food.

Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū - Listen to a new story, The Stolen Stars of Marariki by Miriana Kamo and Zak Waipara, and then make your own Matariki mobile to take home. Ages 4-9. $5 per child, book online.

Organised by Avebury House, Avon-Ōtākaro Network and Richmond Community Garden. Guests are encouraged to contribute produce from their own garden or pantry, dropping off at Avebury House at 11am to contribute to the shared meal from 12 noon to 2pm. Please RSVP to let them know participant numbers and harvest contribution at: www.aveburyhouse.co.nz

Māori crafts (wood carving and flax weaving)

Live music

Fun things to do for kids.

Shared kai of soups by Richard Till, and a hangi

blessing and opening of the Native Edible Garden in the Richmond Community Garden

Avebury House,

9 Eveleyn Couzins Ave

Richmond

Create nature inspired lanterns this Matariki at the Gardens. Combine twigs, leaves and paper to make LED candle lanterns and light up the chilly nights of Matariki. Limited places and parents and guardians will be required to help with construction. Please note that we will be using hot glue. This workshop is most suitable for 7 to 12 year olds, but all ages are welcome. Cost $5 per child.

10am to midday

Christchurch Botanic Gardens

Visitor Centre and Ilex Cafe

Rolleston Avenue

Celebrating Matariki at the Phillipstown Community Hub!

A family day with lots of activities, bouncy castle, face painting, carving, music, waiata, traditional sports, photo booths, arts & crafts, kapa haka, and - of course - kai!

11am-2pm

Phillipstown Community Hub

39 Nursery Road

Christchurch

Rehua Marae Matariki Whānau Day - Saturday 30 June

Matariki celebrations continue at Rehua Marae, with stalls, workshops, and entertainment. The mobile library van will also be on site.

10am-3pm

Rehua Marae

79 Springfield Road

Christchurch

The Matariki Night Markets will include:

Kapa Haka performances and NZ music from singer songwriters

Traditional kai and New Zealand favourites such as fish and chips and pavlova

Art, crafts, jewellery all with a New Zealand feel/twist

4-10pm

The Arts Centre

2 Worcester Boulevard

Christchurch Central

Join rongoā practitioners as they celebrate Matariki the Māori New Year with a dawn karakia and tree planting as a symbol of new beginnings. The dawn planting will be followed by a hui with kai (bring a plate of food to share) and discussion of the plans for the next 12 months for this new park.

There will also second planting event at 10am. This planting event is suitable for families.

Rongoā Garden - Styx

565R Marshland Road

Ouruhia

Christchurch

More on Matariki

