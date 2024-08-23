Poetry everywhere: Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day 2024

by

Today - Friday 23 August - is Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day. I started my day with Phantom Billstickers, Hinemoana Baker (times two) and Jordan Luck.
Ōtākaro to Victoria by Hinemoana Baker is a landmark on Victoria Street. 

And today December by Hinemoana, and the lyrics of Christchurch (in Cashel St I wait) by Jordan Luck bedeck a local bollard. I am forever admiring the poetic connections Phantom Billstickers makes.

What else is happening for National Poetry Day? Have a look at the listing of Canterbury events

Poetry competition at Te Hāpua: Halswell

The library at Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre has an afterschool poetry themed drop-in today from 3.30pm to 5pm with a range of interactive activities to help you get started on your poetry creations. Learn about the different types of poems and get some inspiration for writing your own. There is also a Halswell Poetry competition, and winning entries will have their poem custom printed onto a tote bag! This is open to all ages and will have winners across different ages and categories. Enter online or grab an entry form from Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre and make sure to have your entry back in by Sunday 8 September.

Do Poetry! WORD Christchurch Festival

WORD Christchurch Festival starts next week (27 August to 1 September). Read our Poetry at WORD Christchurch post to see all the good poetry stuff that's happening. 

Nathan Joe - Unruly Memories: WORD Christchurch Festival 2023
Poet Nathan Joe at last year's WORD Christchurch Festival. Flickr 2023-08-23-Nathan Joe Unruly Memories WORD 2023.
 

Our favourite NZ poems

For a five-year old by Fleur Adcock

Fee's pick
I love the dichotomy of it that puts the reader in the mind and conflict between child and adult and its perfect for spring!

The Magpies by Denis Glover

Troy's pick
Denis Glover's The Magpies and the lines at the end of each stanza. It's both evocative of their beautiful song but a beautiful illustration of nature completely unconcerned with us and the passing of time.

"And Quardle oodle ardle wardle doodle
The magpies said"

A Caxton Miscellany
A Caxton Miscellany, Christchurch Art Gallery exhibition at Central Library Peterborough. Saturday 16 February 2013. Flickr CCL-2013 -02-16- IMG_3668

The most beautiful love poem of all time by Hera Lindsay Bird

Donna's pick: I love a list and I love love, therefore this poem is perfection.

“The most beautiful love poem of all time is like shaking hands with the world. The most beautiful love poem of all time is like introducing basketball to the moon. The most beautiful love poem of all time is like a really awesome burrito.”

You might also know Hera from the fab advice column in The Spinoff Help Me Hera. Both For a Five-year old and The Magpies are in the book Remember Me, edited by Anne Kennedy

Shout out for the NZ Poetry Shelf

Today (and every day) I highly recommend poet, author, reviewer and anthologist Paula Green's wonderful NZ Poetry Shelf. Today there is a lovely post celebrating the poetry of Janet Frame. 

National Poetry Day 2024 - Poem titles to conjure by

List created by Donna_R

Here are some New Zealand poetry books published in 2024, and a selection of the choice titles they contain. 
















Do Poetry! WORD Christchurch Festival 2024

Tusiata Avia

My WORD from Fragrant Texts to Zines: WORD Christchurch 2024

Do Poetry! WORD Christchurch Festival 2024

Ngaio Marsh best crime novel: Fee reads the finalists

How to WORD: A veteran festival goer dispenses wisdom

