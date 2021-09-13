Ngā Whāinga – Challenges for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2021 – Get active

This year for Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, the Māori Services team shares some whakataukī and ideas around keeping well.
Tama tū, tama ora; tama noho, tama mate
An active person will remain healthy and the lazy person will become sick
Being active comes in many different forms from walking, running, reading a book or working out. Being active is a good way to keep our mind and body healthy.
Below is a list of things to do to keep active and healthy
Hei Mahi – things to do
- Kick a ball
- Read a book
- Partake in sports
- Do the garden
- Go for a walk
Ānaru
Māori Services
