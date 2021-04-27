Podcast: Children’s rights and wellbeing after COVID

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

How have New Zealand's COVID-19 lockdowns affected children's rights and wellbeing? Erin Gough (Office of the Children's Commissioner) and Carol Mutch (University of Auckland) introduce us to the range of experiences which children have faced during these unprecedented times, emphasising that children who were experiencing hardship before COVID are likely to have been further marginalised by the lockdowns.

Part I: Children in Aotearoa New Zealand - statistics and wellbeing

Part II: Experiences of children and young people during lockdown, and impacts on rights and wellbeing

Part III: COVID-19 response as both a challenge and opportunity to furthering children’s rights and wellbeing.

This show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9 and was made with the assistance of NZ On Air.

