Podcast – Human rights in the era of Trump

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
This episode discusses Human Rights the era of the Trump presidency specifically -
- increasingly inward-facing politics
- the overarching importance of the commercial sector and the impact of economics and equality
- the disconnect of the political elite from the people they are supposed to represent
- foreign and domestic policy decisions
- the role of the media
- decisions being made about women’s and other’s rights
Preceded by reflections from long-time human rights advocate John Pace, listen as panellists Peter Field (University of Canterbury), Howard Klein and Laurie Siegel-Woodward (expat Americans) and Kevin Clements (National Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Otago) discuss this huge topic.
Transcript - Human Rights in the era of Trump
