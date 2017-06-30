Podcast – Human rights in the era of Trump

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

This episode discusses Human Rights the era of the Trump presidency specifically -

increasingly inward-facing politics

the overarching importance of the commercial sector and the impact of economics and equality

the disconnect of the political elite from the people they are supposed to represent

foreign and domestic policy decisions

the role of the media

decisions being made about women’s and other’s rights

Preceded by reflections from long-time human rights advocate John Pace, listen as panellists Peter Field (University of Canterbury), Howard Klein and Laurie Siegel-Woodward (expat Americans) and Kevin Clements (National Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Otago) discuss this huge topic.

Transcript - Human Rights in the era of Trump

