Podcast – Lockdown, social isolation, older people

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

How did six weeks of COVID-19 lockdown in New Zealand impact older people, a cohort which ranks among the most socially isolated and lonely in our community? Four Christchurch octogenarians share their experiences of lockdown, interspersed with commentary from Simon Templeton (Age Concern Canterbury) and Susi Haberstock (Kaikoura District Council).

Part I: Social isolation and loneliness among older people in Aotearoa New Zealand; work done to support older people during lockdown; the importance of having support systems in place

Part II: Jan Hayward shares her story

Part III: The importance of clear messaging; technological capability to help counteract loneliness during lockdown

Part IV: Anne Malcolm shares her story

Part V: Lockdown as an opportunity to (re)visit hobbies

Part VI: Yasuhei Akiyama shares his story

Part VII: Older people's mobility; older people's fears (including financial concerns, fear of contracting COVID-19, fear of scammers); additional challenges faced by older people from different cultural and linguistic backgrounds

Part VIII: Ruth Todd shares her story

Part IX: Access to health services during lockdown; slower pace of life as an insight into what ageing might entail; concluding comments

