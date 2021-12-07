Podcast – Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Human Rights legislation

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Learn more about The Treaty/Te Tiriti with guests Paul Hunt (Chief Commissioner, Human Rights Commission), Katherine Peet (Network Waitangi Otautahi) and Richard Tankersley (Ngāi Tahu).

Part I: Guest intros

Part II: Te Tiriti o Waitangi as a human rights document

Part III: How Te Tiriti o Waitangi can illuminate other national and international human rights legislation

Find out more in our collection

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms: