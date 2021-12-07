Podcast – Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Human Rights legislation

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Learn more about The Treaty/Te Tiriti with guests Paul Hunt (Chief Commissioner, Human Rights Commission), Katherine Peet (Network Waitangi Otautahi) and Richard Tankersley (Ngāi Tahu).
Part I: Guest intros
Part II: Te Tiriti o Waitangi as a human rights document
Part III: How Te Tiriti o Waitangi can illuminate other national and international human rights legislation

Transcript - Te Tiriti and HR legislation

Find out more in our collection

Catalogue record for International indigenous rights in Aotearoa New ZealandCatalogue record for Human Rights in New Zealand: Emerging faultlinesCatalogue record for A long time comingCatalogue record for He Whakaputanga: The Declaration of Independence, 1835Catalogue record for Te Tiriti O Waitangi The Treaty of WaitangiCatalogue record for The Ngai Tahu Deeds: A window on New Zealand historyCatalogue record for The Treaty of Waitangi Te Tiriti O Waitangi : An Illustrated HistoryCatalogue record for He kupu taurangiCatalogue record for Healing our historyCatalogue record for Waitangi A Living Treaty

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms:

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries