Podcast – Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Human Rights legislation

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
Learn more about The Treaty/Te Tiriti with guests Paul Hunt (Chief Commissioner, Human Rights Commission), Katherine Peet (Network Waitangi Otautahi) and Richard Tankersley (Ngāi Tahu).
Part I: Guest intros
Part II: Te Tiriti o Waitangi as a human rights document
Part III: How Te Tiriti o Waitangi can illuminate other national and international human rights legislation
Transcript - Te Tiriti and HR legislation
Find out more in our collection
- Find titles about the Treaty of Waitangi
- Find titles about He Whakaputanga - Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand (1835)
- Find titles on Human Rights in New Zealand
- Find articles about Te Tiriti o Waitangi and human rights (access with your library card & password / PIN)
- Our Tiriti o Waitangi/Treaty of Waitangi pages
