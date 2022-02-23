Podcast – Wheelchair sports

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand's only specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

This episode looks at wheelchair sports (with a focus on wheelchair rugby), with our expert guests Dylan Lloyd (Halberg Foundation), Cody Everson (Wheel Blacks player), Greg Mitchell (Wheel Blacks coach) and Rebecca Rolls (Sport NZ)

Part I: Sport NZ’s Disability Plan; Why is inclusion in sport so critical? What are the benefits of sport for people with disabilities?; What enables people with disabilities into sports?
Part II: Wheelchair sports in NZ: how many people play? What kinds?; awareness of wheelchair sports among general population; impact of COVID-19
Part III: Spotlight on wheelchair rugby and the Wheel Blacks; Looking forward; personal aspirations

This show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9 and was made with the assistance of NZ On Air.

 

Transcript - Wheelchair sports

Find out more 

Catalogue record for Murderball: Head to Head With Australia's Toughest TeamCatalogue record for Individual sports at the paralympicsCatalogue record for Team sports at the paralympicsCatalogue search for Able by Dylan AlcottCatalogue record for The 100 greatest olympians and paralympiansCatalogue record for Blood sweat and steelCatalogue record for Wheelchair Users streaming videoCatalogue record for streaming video Tough Sports   Catalogue record for Sophie Pascoe: Stroke of fateCatalogue record for How far can you go?

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms:

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries