Podcast – Wheelchair sports

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand's only specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

This episode looks at wheelchair sports (with a focus on wheelchair rugby), with our expert guests Dylan Lloyd (Halberg Foundation), Cody Everson (Wheel Blacks player), Greg Mitchell (Wheel Blacks coach) and Rebecca Rolls (Sport NZ)

Part I: Sport NZ’s Disability Plan; Why is inclusion in sport so critical? What are the benefits of sport for people with disabilities?; What enables people with disabilities into sports?

Part II: Wheelchair sports in NZ: how many people play? What kinds?; awareness of wheelchair sports among general population; impact of COVID-19

Part III: Spotlight on wheelchair rugby and the Wheel Blacks; Looking forward; personal aspirations

This show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9 and was made with the assistance of NZ On Air.

