This month’s quiz is all about local food and drink! Get your mouth watering with these questions.

The Edmonds cookbook has been a staple in households in Aotearoa for years. When was this iconic cookbook first published? 1900 1908 1914 1920 Canterbury has a number of great fishing spots in our rivers and along our coast, and whitebait are a popular food. Which body enforces whitebait regulations, including types and positions of nets? Christchurch City Council Department of Conservation Ministry for Primary Industries Fish and Game New Zealand From the 1860s to the 1960s, chicory farming was a Christchurch industry. There were chicory farms in Templeton, Prebbleton and Spreydon, but what was chicory used for? Fertilising gardens An alternative to roasted coffee beans A cheap form of sheep food A flavouring for bread The growth of which Christchurch suburb was due almost entirely to the development and extension of the frozen meat industry? Mairehau Sumner Cashmere Hornby New Zealand's first "meals on wheels" was started in Christchurch by the North Canterbury Red Cross. What year did meals on wheels begin? 1938 1951 1963 1975 The Wood Brothers firm milled flour in Christchurch for 114 years. Their first mill was in Antigua Street, though at the time this part of the street was known by another, flour mill related name. What was it? Windmill Road Waterwheel Street Granary Lane Millers Avenue The pavlova is a Kiwi food icon, though its origins are hotly debated between Australia and New Zealand. The idea of a large meringue filled with fruit and cream appears in a 1926 cookbook, though there it is called Meringue Cake. The name is linked to a woman called Anna Pavlova, who visited New Zealand in 1926. Anna Pavlova was: A famous Russian ballerina An American opera singer A Polish scientist An English tennis player The Moon (marama) is central to the of harvesting kai on the land and at sea. What is the word for the lunar calendar used to work out which days are the best to plant, hunt, fish and/or harvest? Maramataka Kōripo marama Marama hua Āraitanga marama In 1984 the popular Chung Wah II restaurant was opened by the Chinese ambassador to New Zealand and the Mayor of Christchurch. At this time, was it: The first Chinese restaurant in New Zealand The biggest Chinese restaurant in New Zealand The smallest Chinese restaurant in New Zealand The only Chinese restaurant in Christchurch At what Dewey decimal number would you find recipe books and magazines? 150 641 823 993