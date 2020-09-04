Tonga Language Week – Uike Kātoanga’i ‘o e Lea Faka-Tonga craft: Kiekie

Mālō e Lelei. Tonga Language Week Uike Kātoanga’i ‘o e Lea Faka-Tonga celebrates the culture and language of the more than 60,000 people of Tongan heritage who live in New Zealand.

Here is a Tonga Language Week Craft from Tiresa:

Kiekie

Kiekie is a significant part of the traditional Tongan cultural attire. It is worn around the waist for both men, woman and children. It is to signify the importance of the beautiful Tongan culture.

What you need

Ribbon

7 - 10 red feathers,

7 - 10 white feathers

Beads

Scissors & Glue gun

Step 1:

Lay red and white ribbon out straight and flat on table.

White ribbon goes on top of red ribbon.

Cut and glue these together.

Step 2:

Place white feather as bottom layer and glue to ribbon.

Place longer red feather on top of white feather and glue on top of white feather.

Repeat this until Kiekie is filled.

Step 3:

Cut over hanging of feather, as seen in photo below.

Glue 3 beads in line, on white ribbon, between the feathers and repeat this step until finished.

Step 4:

Leave to dry for 15 minutes.

All done, now wrap a Kiekie around waist and say Malo 😊

Download this craft activity as a PDF [793KB PDF]