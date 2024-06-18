Thanks to our book-pals at Scholastic we have a gift bundle of kids graphic novels to give away, and we've included a few extra goodies to just in time for the July school holidays. Our school holidays prize pack includes:
- Pokémon: Gotta catch a what?!
- This Land: The search for Maui (Book One) and This Land: The fall of Tāne (Book Two)
- Ham Helsing: Vampire Hunter
- The first cat in space ate pizza
- A slinky
- A light-up yoyo
- A pack of Bilingual story starter cards
- A Dos card game
- A cute sloth note pad
To go in the draw to win this prize tell us in the form below what your favourite kids comic or graphic novel series! Do you love Dog Man? Are you all about Baby-sitters Club? Do you enjoy Narwhal and Jelly?
Need some suggestions? Check out our lists of the best graphic novels for kids from 2021, 2022, and 2023.
Win a kids' graphic novel bundleTell us your favourite comic or graphic novel series and be in to win a bundle of 5 kids titles in time for school holidays.
"*" indicates required fields
More graphic novel goodness for kids
- Comics Plus Children's Library Unlimited access to thousands of digital comics, graphic novels and manga suitable for kids and teens under 16 yrs.
- OverDrive: Downloadable comics and graphic novels Titles for kids, teens, and adults
- The power of Pilkey: Why your kid should be reading Dog Man
Add a comment to: Win a kids’ comics and graphic novel bundle