World Rivers and Fish Migration Day, Sunday 27 September – outside South Library

Rivers are aquatic arteries that link our communities and ecosystems. They give us vital access to fresh water, they are an important source of power, and if we look after them, they provide a safe haven for wildlife. Rivers transport rich nutrients from the mountains down to the plains where most of us live, to fertilise the land where we grow our food and plant our gardens. Without them we would be in a sorry state, but rivers run through our landscapes, and our lives, often unnoticed and under-appreciated.

Sunday 27 September is World Rivers Day, and to celebrate the wonder and importance of our rivers, several local organisations are getting together to host an event outside South Library, on the banks of our very own Ōpāwaho (Heathcote) River. This will be combined with World Fish Migration Day, postponed from earlier this year while we were in lockdown, so there will be a particular focus on the importance of rivers as migratory pathways for fish.

So come down to South Library (where the Ōpāwaho River crosses Colombo Street) between 10.00 am and 3.00 pm to celebrate World Rivers Day. There will be displays, workshops, and activities for all ages, including music, competitions, and a free barbeque. While you’re there, pop into the library to see an exhibition of photographs of the Ōpāwaho River, and take time to appreciate our rivers and find out what you can do to help them thrive.

For more details, including the times of particular events, check out the website of the Ōpāwaho Heathcote River Network. If the weather’s bad, don’t let that put you off as everything will be moved inside while the river gets topped up with a nice drop of rain.

