Douglas Lilburn – The Three Symphonies – free online New Zealand music

Douglas Lilburn - The Three Symphonies features James Judd conducting the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

Douglas Lilburn (1915-2001) is considered 'the father of New Zealand music'. Lilburn’s three symphonies represent the heart of his creativity. The first and second symphonies written in the 1940s and early 50s clearly bear the resolve, energy and determination of the young Lilburn - the composer’s response to the elevating power of landscape whilst the third is an admission that the natural world is beautiful, restorative and necessary, yet also vulnerable and transient.

