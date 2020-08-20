Festival of Adult Learning Ahurei Ākonga 2020

The Festival of Adult Learning Ahurei Ākonga is on from Monday 7 September to Sunday 13 September 2020. The Festival (formerly Adult Learners' Week/He Tangata Mātauranga) is a UNESCO initiative supported by the Tertiary Education Commission, and by adult and community education providers. It incorporates International Literacy Day on 8 September each year.

Here's a list of events on in Canterbury.

Festival of Adult Learning Ahurei Ākonga 2020 events at Christchurch City Libraries

Better Digital Futures for Seniors
Upskilling Course - This 5 week course is being delivered by Hagley Adult Literacy Centre, opens a new window.

Exhibitions

Portraits of Learning Exhibition at Tūranga (7 September to 21 September)

The Portraits of Learning Exhibition celebrates the value of Lifelong Learning and showcases what learning looks like, how it is had an impact and changed lives.

The Children's Holocaust Memorial at Tūranga

This significant New Zealand-inspired and designed Memorial and public programme of events provides an opportunity to inspire and empower individuals to stand against prejudice, discrimination and apathy.
Lifelong learning at your libraries

Libraries run community programmes on a wide range of topics including family history and a computers and coffee group. There are classes for adults and for families.

Check Community Connections for adults for the latest information.

