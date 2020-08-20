The Festival of Adult Learning Ahurei Ākonga is on from Monday 7 September to Sunday 13 September 2020. The Festival (formerly Adult Learners' Week/He Tangata Mātauranga) is a UNESCO initiative supported by the Tertiary Education Commission, and by adult and community education providers. It incorporates International Literacy Day on 8 September each year.
Here's a list of events on in Canterbury.
Festival of Adult Learning Ahurei Ākonga 2020 events at Christchurch City Libraries
Monday 7 September
- English Conversation Club 9.30am to 10.30am at Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre
- Chinese ESOL Club for Beginners 華人初级英語學習俱樂部 1.30pm to 2.30pm at Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre
- Technology Help drop in session 2pm to 3pm at Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre
- Open Studio 6.30pm to 7.30pm, Taupuni Oro/Ataata / Audio/Video Studio – Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Tūranga
Tuesday 8 September
- Technology Help drop in session 2pm to 3pm at Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre
- GenConnect 12.15pm to 12.45pm at Papanui
Wednesday 9 September
- Family History 11am to 1pm at Upper Riccarton Library
- Open Creative Time - Vinyl and Craft Cutters 6pm to 7.30pm at Taupuni Waihanga / Production Studio, Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Tūranga
Thursday 10 September
- Open Creative Time - General Interest 10am to 12noon at Taupuni Waihanga / Production Studio, Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Tūranga
- GenConnect 1pm to 1.45pm at Upper Riccarton Library
Saturday 12 September
- Barrier Free Computing New Brighton Library 10am to 12noon
Sunday 13 September
- Creative writing on Sundays 1pm to 3pm at Linwood Library
See also:
Better Digital Futures for Seniors
Upskilling Course - This 5 week course is being delivered by Hagley Adult Literacy Centre, opens a new window.
Exhibitions
Portraits of Learning Exhibition at Tūranga (7 September to 21 September)
The Portraits of Learning Exhibition celebrates the value of Lifelong Learning and showcases what learning looks like, how it is had an impact and changed lives.
The Children's Holocaust Memorial at Tūranga
This significant New Zealand-inspired and designed Memorial and public programme of events provides an opportunity to inspire and empower individuals to stand against prejudice, discrimination and apathy.
Find out more.
Lifelong learning at your libraries
Libraries run community programmes on a wide range of topics including family history and a computers and coffee group. There are classes for adults and for families.
Check Community Connections for adults for the latest information.