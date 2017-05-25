From Scratch – Songs for Heroes – free online New Zealand music

On Songs for Heroes, the From Scratch ensemble play instruments including zitherum, PVC pipes & drum station, soprano saxophone, vocals, piano-horn, piano horn, tone trees and bass drum. And some handclapping.

From Scratch have developed an original performance style which combines ritual, theatre, sculpture, and the handmade melodic percussion instruments of founder Philip Dadson. All this makes for a richly textured soundscape.

This album (and over 130,000 more) is available online for free from anywhere with your library card number and PIN.