Kia ora koutou. The Māori New Year has always been celebrated with the rise of the star cluster Matariki. It marks the beginning of the Aotearoa/Pacific New Year according to the lunar calendar. In 2021, the stars set on 2 Pipiri / June, and rise 2 to 5 Takurua / July.

Visit our pages:

Here's what's on at libraries, and around Ōtautahi.

Matariki at Christchurch City Libraries

Matariki Wānaka, Matariki Takiura - Matariki Whānau Fun Day

Saturday 19 June 10.30am to 3pm

Tūranga

Nō reira nau mai tauti mai ki te whakanui o Matariki 2021 ki Ngā Kete Wānaka o Ōtautahi. Look, learn, listen and do at our free whānau fun day. Join us and take a fresh look at Māori oral traditions, practices and customs associated with Matariki. We'll have bilingual storytelling, crafts, loads of cool tech stuff and everything you ever wanted to know about stars. Our special focus this year is the Guardian stars of Matariki: Pōhutukawa, who cares for the afterlife, Hiwa-i-te-Rangi, the inspirer of aspirations and Matariki, the Mother, the nurturer.

Ko te tumanako ka kite koe i reira.

Location: Tautoru | TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1, Tūranga.

Matariki Wā Kōrero - Storytimes

Wednesday 2 June to Tuesday 29 June

Various libraries

Celebrate Matariki with us! Meet others in our community when you and your pre-schooler join us for a fun variety of stories, songs and rhymes which foster children’s literacy. All whānau and caregivers welcome.

Free, no bookings required

View events in our calendar

There is also a Matariki Ngā Pakiwaitara - Bilingual Storytimes at Tūranga on Tuesday 15 June 10.30am to 11am.

Matariki Craft

Wednesday 2 June to Friday 2 July

Various libraries

Celebrate Matariki, the Māori New Year with special Matariki crafts. Crafts include:

Create a paper globe and star box to take home.

Create a card using the wooden Māori motifs in the building

Decorate a star to either take home or hang up in the library.

Free, no bookings required

View events in our calendar

Matariki After School Activity Zone

Tuesday 15 June

South Library

Come and send your hopes and dreams to Hiwa-i-te-Rangi by making a Matariki Star Wand at our After School Activity Zone.

Free, no bookings required

View events in our calendar

Matariki in Ōtautahi

Search the Christchurch City Council What's On for Matariki events, including:

Tīrama Mai

25 June to 11 July

Various locations, Central City / New Brighton

Tīrama Mai, meaning to illuminate or bring light, celebrates Matariki, our people and our unique local landscape. Christchurch’s central city and New Brighton will be transformed with a series of innovative lighting installations, projections and illuminated artworks created by some of Canterbury's best lighting artists and creative minds. Explore the lighting trails from Friday 25 June until Saturday 10 July, between 6pm - 11pm every night. Installations will be located around The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora, Worcester Boulevard, Ōtākaro Avon River, Riverside Market, New Regent Street, Victoria Square and New Brighton Pier.

Tīrama Mai is proudly produced by Christchurch City Council and will conclude with a Matariki fireworks display on Saturday 10 July in New Brighton.

Rehua Marae Matariki Whānau Fun Day

Saturday 26 June 11am to 2pm

Nau Mai Haere mai. Bring whānau and mokopuna to Rehua Marae to celebrate Matariki.

Kapa haka, Craft Stalls, Food Stalls, Hangi, Free Workshops, and Entertainers.

Subscribe to the Facebook event

Matariki dawn planting

Sunday 4 July 6.45am to 8am

More about Matariki dawn planting

Matariki family planting at Rōngoa Garden

Sunday 4 July 10am to midday

More about Matariki family planting

Matariki Night Mākete

Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 July 5pm to 9pm

The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora

Māori artists and craftspeople, as well as local stall holders, will be showcasing their art and crafts. The Matariki Night Mākete will offer entertainment and activities for a fun whānau night out.

More about Matariki Night Mākete

Matariki Fireworks Spectacular

Saturday 10 July 6pm to 7.30pm

New Brighton Pier

Round up your whānau and join us for Ōtautahi-Christchurch's first ever Matariki light and fireworks display!

Matariki in the Zone

Saturday 17 July 2.30pm to 7.30pm

Avebury House and Richmond Community Garden

Once again Avebury House, Richmond Community Garden and Avon-Ōtākaro Network present a fun, winter-warming event by the Ōtākaro-Avon River Corridor. There will be live music and dancing. We'll have activities for kids big and small - rock-painting, wood-carving, flax-weaving, marshmallow-toasting and more. The delicious hāngi will be raised at 4.30pm. It will be served alongside a boil-up, vegetable soup, fried bread, hot chocolate and booze-free mulled wine. Coffee Skills Mobile will be there too, and a sausage sizzle.

The Light Fantastic River Bike Ride will be back at 6pm, and star-gazing in the nearby red zone. As the sun goes down, the lights will come up.

More about Matariki in the Zone

I