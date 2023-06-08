Podcast – Deaf education in Aotearoa

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

New Zealand Sign Language Week acknowledges and celebrates the place of NZSL in our communities. This special NZSL Week show looks at the history and progression of deaf education in Aotearoa over time, from the oral method of communication taught for decades to the current use and teaching of NZSL. We interview Kay Drew (former teacher at the Van Asch Deaf Education Centre in Christchurch, and a CODA - child of deaf adults) and Sara Pivac Alexander (Senior Lecturer at Te Herenga Waka Victoria University Wellington, and NZSL user).

A NZSL video of this discussion can be found here: 

 

Transcript - Deaf education in Aotearoa

The Queen Anne style building of the School for the Deaf (Sumner School for Deaf Children) [ca. 1915] File Reference CCL PhotoCD 16, IMG0028

