Podcast – Disability rights, Ombudsman and IMM

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
Our first interview is the Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier, talking about the role of the Ombudsman with a focus on their work on disability rights.
We analyse in more depth the IMM (Independent Monitoring Mechanism) 2022 report in the second interview with disability rights advocates Mary Schnackenberg and Nick Stoneman.
(First aired on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9)
Transcript - Disability rights, Ombudsman and IMM
Find out more
- Find titles about People with disabilities
- Find titles about the Office of the Ombudsman
- Streaming video about People with disabilities
- Find articles about disability rights (access with your library card & password / PIN)
- Disability Rights: How is New Zealand doing? IMM report, 16 Aug 2022
- Fair treatment for disabled people - Ombudsman website
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.