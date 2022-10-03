Podcast – Disability rights, Ombudsman and IMM

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Our first interview is the Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier, talking about the role of the Ombudsman with a focus on their work on disability rights.

We analyse in more depth the IMM (Independent Monitoring Mechanism) 2022 report in the second interview with disability rights advocates Mary Schnackenberg and Nick Stoneman.

(First aired on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9)

