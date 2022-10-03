Podcast – Disability rights, Ombudsman and IMM

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Our first interview is the Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier, talking about the role of the Ombudsman with a focus on their work on disability rights.
We analyse in more depth the IMM (Independent Monitoring Mechanism) 2022 report in the second interview with disability rights advocates Mary Schnackenberg and Nick Stoneman.

(First aired on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9)

 

Transcript - Disability rights, Ombudsman and IMM

Find out more 

Catalogue record for Becoming a personCatalogue record for Fighting for yes!Catalogue record for Being seenCatalogue record for Demystifying disabilityCatalogue record for Care Work Dreaming Disability JusticeCatalogue record for Human right in New ZealandCatalogue record for Communication Disabilities SourcebookCatalogue record for Disability Rights, Benefits, and Support Services SourcebookCatalogue record for Zoom in: Microaggressions and Disability  Catalogue lrecord for Being Heumann

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms:

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries / Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi