Podcast – Māori in local government

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Topics of discussion in this episode include Te Tiriti o Waitangi, tino rangatiatanga, diversity in local government, voter turnout and Māori wards - with guests Rachael Evans (University of Canterbury) and Atarau Hamilton.

Part I: Recent history of discussions on co-governance

Part II: Ngāi Tahu Representation Bill

Part III: Māori voting and representation in local councils

