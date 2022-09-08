Podcast – Māori in local government

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
Topics of discussion in this episode include Te Tiriti o Waitangi, tino rangatiatanga, diversity in local government, voter turnout and Māori wards - with guests Rachael Evans (University of Canterbury) and Atarau Hamilton.
Part I: Recent history of discussions on co-governance
Part II: Ngāi Tahu Representation Bill
Part III: Māori voting and representation in local councils
Transcript - Maori in local govt
