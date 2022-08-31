Podcast – Relationships in infant feeding

Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

With guests Tash Wharerau (Women’s Health Action’s Kaitiaki Wahine Ora), Kelly Dorgan (Health Justice Advocate, Canterbury Breastfeeding Advocacy Service) and Isis McKay (General Manager, Women's Health Action)
Part I: Where are we currently ‘at’ with messaging around breastfeeding and bottle feeding?; How has this message changed over the past few decades?; sensitivity of the issue
Part II: Benefits that can come from feeding relationships
Part III: Inequities in feeding experiences; What we can do to support whānau with their choices?

 

Transcript - Relationships in infant feeding

Find out more

