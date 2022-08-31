Podcast – Relationships in infant feeding

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

With guests Tash Wharerau (Women’s Health Action’s Kaitiaki Wahine Ora), Kelly Dorgan (Health Justice Advocate, Canterbury Breastfeeding Advocacy Service) and Isis McKay (General Manager, Women's Health Action)

Part I: Where are we currently ‘at’ with messaging around breastfeeding and bottle feeding?; How has this message changed over the past few decades?; sensitivity of the issue

Part II: Benefits that can come from feeding relationships

Part III: Inequities in feeding experiences; What we can do to support whānau with their choices?

