Rātū: Te Wiki o te Reo Māori with Justice

E te tī e te tā, nau mai hoki mai ki te īmēra tuarua mō te wiki mō a tātou katoa. Inanahi, i ruku tātou i te pūrākau o Ranginui rāua ko Papatūānuku, kia aro tātou he aha te uara kaitiakitanga, he aha te take mō tērā hoki.

To you all, welcome back to our second email for the week. Yesterday we dove into the legend of Ranginui and Papatūānuku, then we reflected on the value which is Kaitiakitanga, what it is and so on.

We continue on this journey of pūrākau and the sharing of knowledge, you may have some knowledge of these stories already which is awesome, the hope is these stories and teachings invoke new curiosity or a new idea.

Tāne Māhuta – God of the Forest

Ko Tāne Māhuta tētahi tama kei rō i te piri tahi o ōna matua. I wānangatia ngā tama me he Kaupapa tino whakahirahira ki a rātou, kia hiahia te whakawehe I ōna matua. Ētahi ngā tama kia whakaae, ētahi kia whahahē, kia ngana rātou ko Rongo, ko Haumi, ko Tūmātauenga I te whakawehe ngā matua, engari tē taea rātou. I takato te tuara o Tāne ki te poho o tōna māmā, i toro atu ōna waewae ki te puku o tōna pāpā, ā i pana, i pana, i pana atu. Ka haere a Tāne ki te ngāhere, ko tōna mahi he kaitiaki mō ngā mea ka tipu, ka puta i te ngāhere.

Tāne Māhuta was one of the sons inside the embrace of his parents. The boys spoke about the most important thing for them, they wanted to separate their parents. Some agreed and others were opposed, Rongo, Haumi and Tūmātauenga tried but they were not able. Tāne then laid his back against the chest of his mother and stretched his legs into the belly of his father and he pushed and he kicked. Tāne then went to the forest where his job is to protect all the things that grow and come from out of the forest.

Māramatanga

My koro used to refer to the maunga (mountain), the awa (river), the ngāhere (forest) as a person rather than an object, sometimes he would refer to things like Aoraki and his brothers, koro Ruapehu and I would always think to myself, “he’s lost his marbles that koro of mine!” until I started to grow older and begin to realise that these things aren’t just objects but they are living beings that we learn from, we give thanks back to by doing our small parts of being tidy kiwis. These teachings about the land and our environment being more than an object woke my appetite for te uara māramatanga, the value of understanding, in the context my koro instilled teachings right from a young age to understand all about the object, the being or the things at hand, what is it’s whakapapa, what can it do? How can you support all the aspects of it to grow and be something new? All that mātauranga was shared with my koro from his craziness of talking to objects like people, and now I do to. Tāne Māhuta teaches us the importance of understanding the whole situation at hand, weighing out the indifferences from all ends and then making informed choices on how to best maximise the current situation with what has been presented to you.

Te waiata, tukuna ki te ao

Today’s waiata continues along the path of understanding all the work that goes on behind the scenes to get to the juicy bits of what is at hand. I grew up watching my aunties, uncles, nannies and my koro on the marae as a kapa performing Karanga Karanga to our whānau as they entered into the wharekai for hākari, now I stand in those same ranks with my nephews and nieces staring back at me repeating the circle once more. Tangi mai tēnei waiata kia rongo ngā whakanuia mō ngā matauranga i koha mai ki ō tātou tīpuna.

Maramataka

Orongonui – very productive day for planting food, eeling and fishing. The energy is strong today so encourage your inner self to take those 5 second power moments, allow youself flexibility and fluidity throughout the day as things may change suddenly on you so don’t feel overwhelmed, just breathe and remind yourself of the small steps to wins you can achieve.

Kupu mō te rā

Today’s kupu reflects the continuous conversation of understanding however this kupu is specific in getting to the root of the thing at hand. ‘Take’ is our kupu today which translates into ‘purpose, reason of’ but to break it down, the phonetics for this goes “tuh-care’ with of course some added speed behind the delivery of that. When using this in a sentence, examples like, ‘what was the take for that?’ and ‘what is the take behind this …?’ when you are asking for an explanation to something quite specific.

Kei te tumanako au, kia pai hoki tō rā i tēnei rangi, kaua e wareware kia kaha I te reo Māori,

