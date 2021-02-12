Japanese events at Tūranga

Join us at Tūranga for a series of events to celebrate Japanese culture.

A photo exhibition to celebrate Japan Day, featuring local photographer Timothy Lomax. Life After Three Eleven is a collection of photographs taken at Kesennuma, a small fishing village in Northern Japan, sharing the life and culture of the city. Free exhibition, on Hapori | Community, Level 1.

Learn how to compose Haiku, one of the shortest forms of poetry in the English language with renowned Haikuist Barbara Strang. Free, but bookings are required. Book your space.

Be captivated as local Shiki (4 Seasons) Japanese Music Group introduce and play traditional Koto - Japanese 13-string zither.

Have a peaceful time, seeing or joining in a Japanese Tea ceremony (Tea gathering, Chakai.) To be demonstrated by Tekijun Chanoyu (Japanese tea culture) group.

Free Matcha (Organic Green powder tea) and Japanese authentic confectionery will be served for booked guests. 16 yrs +.

Free, bookings required. Get tickets: Tūranga Japanese Tea Ceremony.

