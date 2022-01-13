Waitangi Day in Christchurch and Canterbury – Sunday 6 February 2022

Kia ora koutou katoa. It is a bit quieter this year, but here are some 2022 Waitangi Day celebrations and activities to enjoy in Ōtautahi.

Library Hours

All libraries are closed on Waitangi Day Sunday 6 February. On Monday 7 February, Waitangi Day (observed) - all libraries closed except Tūranga, which is open from 10am to 5pm.

Visit the Ngāi Tahu exhibition Whakaata mai te Kūkūwai – Reflections from the Wetlands at Tūranga on Monday 7 February

I hora te mahi a te repo, a kai, a tāngata

Wetlands in abundance, food in abundance, people in abundance



Christchurch City Libraries is proud to be hosting the Ngāi Tahu exhibition Whakaata mai te Kūkūwai – Reflections from the Wetlands in Te Pito Huarewa / Southbase Gallery, Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2, Tūranga. The last day of the exhibition is Monday 7 February 2022 (10am to 5pm).

Exploring and celebrating the special Ngāi Tahu relationship with wetlands, the exhibition provides an opportunity to view historic artefacts and learn about traditional Ngāi Tahu food-gathering known as mahika/mahinga kai.

WAITANGI DAY - SUNDAY 6 FEBRUARY

Two of the main events are cancelled for 2022:

CANCELLED

Ngāi Tahu Treaty Festival - CANCELLED

Each year the Ngāi Tahu Waitangi Day commemorations rotate between the three locations where Ngāi Tahu signed the Treaty: Te Rau Aroha Marae, at Awarua (Bluff); Ōtākou Marae, near Dunedin, and Ōnuku Marae on Banks Peninsula.

Read: Ngāi Tahu cancels Waitangi Day commemorations over Covid-19 concerns, RNZ, 20 December 2021

Okains Bay Māori and Colonial Museum Waitangi Day celebrations - CANCELLED

WHAT'S ON

Here is what you can do on Sunday 6 February:

Visit Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetu

Visit on Waitangi Day and browse the exhibitions including:

Te Puna Waiora: The Distinguished Weavers of Te Kāhui Whiritoi

Celebrating the great mana of the senior Māori weavers of Aotearoa New Zealand, and the complexity and beauty of their work.

Go to the Museum Day at Okains Bay Māori and Colonial Museum

146 Main Road, Okains Bay

This year the Museum will hold a smaller scale ‘Museum Day’ from 10 am to 4 pm.

A selection of our most popular museum-based activities will be featured including blacksmithing, printing, cocksfooting and Kete weaving demonstrations and workshops. Take part in the world’s first Crokains Tournament, mini-golf styled croquet with obstacles and crazy challenges Okains Bay Museum style. We’ll also have farm style mini tractor rides. Food will be available on-site and from the Okains Bay Store. Join us for a fun day of mini-events and experience first-hand some of the museum’s extensive collection of heritage equipment put to work as they were in the past.

Adults $15, Concession $10 (student, community service & Kiwiable cardholders), Children 12 and under Free when accompanied by an adult. Volunteers Free. Okains Bay Residents Free with proof of ID and address. Eftpos available.

Celebrate Waitangi Day at Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House

Celebrate Waitangi Day at Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House with free entry to the historic house and garden.

Tickets for Waitangi Day will be released for booking in January 2022.

Join in the Kaiapoi Waitangi Day Family celebration at Troussellot Park

10am to 2pm

Free entry by vaccine pass only.

Live Entertainment. Kaiapoi High School Hangi Fundraiser (pre order from the Kaiapoi i-site, $10, cash only). Market & Food Stalls. Bouncy Castle. Pony Rides. Face Painting. Airbrush Tattoos. Flip Out Air Tracks. Photo Booth. Paintball Target Shooting.

All activities/entertainment and attractions are free. A fabulous day out in Kaiapoi for the whole family.

Find out more about Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Waitangi Day

Waitangi Day images

View Waitangi Day images from our collection:

