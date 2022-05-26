Matariki 2022

Kia ora koutou. The Māori New Year has always been celebrated with the rise of the star cluster Matariki. It marks the beginning of the Aotearoa/Pacific New Year according to the lunar calendar. In 2022, the stars set on 23 Haratua / May, and rise 21 to 24 Piripi / June. The public holiday of Matariki is on Friday 24 June this year.

Here's what's on at libraries, and around Ōtautahi.

Matariki at Christchurch City Libraries

Matariki Ngā Pakiwaitara - Matariki Bilingual Storytimes

Tuesday 7, 14, 21, and 28 June; 10.30 to 11am

Tūranga

Come along and listen to children's bilingual storytimes. Nau mai, tauti mai. Ngā Pakiwaitara - Bilingual Storytimes is an interactive programme including stories and cool Māori waiata/songs. This bilingual storytimes runs every Tuesday from 10.30am to 11am.

Wāhi Whānau | Family Place, Hapori | Community, Level 1

Free, no bookings required

View events in our calendar

Matariki Wā Kōrero-Storytimes

Various libraries and times

Celebrate Matariki with Christchurch City Libraries! Meet others in our community when you and your preschooler join us for a fun variety of Matariki-themed stories, songs and rhymes which foster children’s literacy while celebrating our Māori New Year. All whānau and caregivers welcome.

View events in our calendar

Matariki Afterschool Activity Zone

Various libraries and times

Mānawatia a Matariki! Celebrate Matariki with us! In recognition of Ururangi, we're making small replicas of different manu tukutuku - traditional Māori kites, using modern materials. Fun and learning for all ages. Nau mai, tauti mai. Free - drop in session.

View events in our calendar

Matariki Takiura, Matariki Wānaka – Whānau Day

Saturday 18 June 10am to 2.30pm

Tūranga

Explore the traditions and importance of Matariki. This fun family day has something for everyone featuring story times with Loopy Tunes and waiata | songs with Whaea Juddy - craft, games and activities. This year a new Rangatahi/Youth Tech session – Hangarau Taiohi is happening from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, with members of YCD, our Youth Librarians and DJ Danny-ill. Free, all welcome. Nau mai, tauti mai.

*Please note: face masks are required in all library spaces.

Find out more

Matariki Hauora - Focus on Wellbeing

Saturday 2 July 1pm to 4pm

He Hononga | Connection, Ground Floor & TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1, Tūranga

Watch a thrilling demonstration from taiaha exponents, relax during a tai-chi session or get the latest about health and nutrition at “Focus on Wellbeing” on a key day for the celebration of Matariki. Free, all welcome.

Find out more

Matariki in Ōtautahi

Search the Christchurch City Council What's On for Matariki events, including:

Rehua Marae Matariki Whānau Day

Saturday 25 June 11am to 2pm

Springfield Road, St Albans

Bring the whānau along for a fun filled day of craft stalls, workshops, food stalls, hangi, and kapa haka. Our Māori Library Services team will be there too with Matariki stories, waiata/songs, craft and fun. Free, all welcome. Nau mai, tauti mai.

*Please note: face masks are required in all public spaces.

Find out more

Matariki at Te Matatiki Toi Ora The Arts Centre

7 June to 6 July

Te Matatiki Toi Ora The Arts Centre invites you to celebrate Matariki 2022 as they partner with some amazing local artists and showcase ngā toi (the arts) through the nine bright whetū (stars) of Matariki. Ōtautahi is home to talented Māori artists who shine through every creative practice within our communities. Gather your whānau and friends, and join our Matariki celebrations featuring a Kapa Haka Showcase, The Lion King Reo Māori movie, Ad Parnassum – Purapurawhetū dance film, Hiwa-i-te-Rangi exhibition, Pōhutakawa - a sound and movement experience, th'Orchard Dreamers - Chapter 2 and much more.

Find out more

Matariki in the Zone

20 June to 30 June

Richmond Community Garden

Come down to Avebury House and the Richmond Community Garden, to trace the path of the Matariki star cluster in the red zone. As night falls the ‘star stations’ will light up creating a star path you can follow after sundown! An approximately 700m circuit in the community garden area, it will encompass nine stars of the cluster, with a little of their stories.

Find out more

Tīrama Mai

24 June to 3 July

Cathedral Square and surrounding areas

Tīrama Mai, meaning to illuminate or bring light, celebrates Matariki, our people and our unique local landscape. Christchurch’s Cathedral Square and surrounding areas will be transformed with a series of innovative lighting installations, projections and illuminated artworks created by some of Canterbury's best lighting artists and creative minds. Tīrama Mai is proudly produced by Christchurch City Council.

More about Matariki