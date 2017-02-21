Podcast – Bilingualism in a single language-dominant society

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand's only specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
UNESCO’s International Mother Language Day is on 21 February. In this episode Sally speaks with University of Canterbury and Growing up with Two Languages researchers Una Cunningham and Jin Kim, and activists/teachers Anya Filippochkina and Jawad Arefi, who discuss community/heritage language bi- and multilingualism in a single language-dominant society.
- Part I: Defining 'mother language', 'first language' etc
- Part II: Cognitive, professional and social benefits of speaking multiple languages; first language use among first- and second-generation migrants
- Part III: Challenges to encouraging continued engagement with first languages in a single language-dominant society
- Part IV: Recommendations to parents
Find out more in our collection
- Find information about our World Languages Collection
- Find resources to help with English language skills
- Find library information for newcomers
- Find titles about the study and teaching of language
- Find streaming video about bilingualism (access with your library card & password / PIN)
- Find articles about bilingual children in New Zealand (access with your library card & password / PIN)
