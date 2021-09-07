Te Wiki o te Reo Māori – Māori Language Week 2021

This year Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week) will run from 13 ki 19 Mahuru (13 to 19 September).

The theme is:

Kia Kaha te Reo Māori - Let's make the Māori language strong

Join in with Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi (Christchurch City Libraries) and our efforts to strengthen te reo Māori.

Due to restrictions in Alert level 2 we won't be running any events in libraries during te wiki, however we do have plenty of resources and information to help you expand your reo during Māori language week, or any time!

Keep well with whakataukī

During Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week), Monday to Saturday, we'll have posts on whakataukī (proverbs) and ideas around keeping well. Be sure to check back each day for your daily dose of te reo and te ao Māori wisdom!

Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori – Māori Language Moment

Be one in a million by joining Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori – a Māori language moment that aims to bring together 1 million New Zealanders ‘speaking, singing and celebrating te reo at the same time’. You can sign up online with your workplace, school or group, send in photos, videos, and ideas of the ways in which you plan to celebrate te reo.

Te Wā Ruku Reo Māori is happening at 12pm on Tuesday 14 September – not a moment to miss!

Download fun te reo activities for kids

Print these at home for some kupu (word) fun for kids.

Te Papa Tongarewa also have a Te reo Māori pukapuka mahi (Māori language activity book) to download suitable for kids 5-10 years.

Find Te Reo Māori resources at the library

There are many resources available for anyone wanting to strengthen their te reo Māori knowledge, for both adults and children.

List created by CCLMāoriServices

For Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori 2021, we have put together a list of eResources that you can access from the comfort of your own home! A mix of eBooks, apps, podcasts and other great websites or resources to encourage you to explore Te Reo Māori. For items you can physically hold in your hands, have a look at our lists from previous years!





















More resources

We've also made lists of modern classic picture books in Te Reo Māori and Māori stories for older children.

Some other places you might like to try include:

Practise Te Reo Māori at the Library

Our māu e tuku (self issue) machines will display in te reo Māori as their default option for Te wiki o te reo Māori. Ask our friendly staff if you need them to awhi (help) you.