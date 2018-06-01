KidsFest 2018

KidsFest is full of winter holiday fun for kids in Christchurch and Canterbury. It runs from 7 to 21 July. KidsFest is always popular and many events book out quickly, so have a look and secure your spot! Tickets are on sale now!
KidsFest at Christchurch City Libraries
Coolstuff will be visiting our libraries in the two weeks before KidsFest. Come along and say “Hi!” and be in to win some sweet prizes! Pick up a special KidsFest colouring sheet and a More FM Mata Riki Parade instruction sheet and you could win even MORE prizes! Free event, no bookings required.
- New Brighton Library Tuesday 26 June 3.15pm to 4:45pm
- Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre Thursday 28 June 3.15pm to 4:45pm
- South Library Friday 29 June 3.15pm to 4:45pm
- Shirley Library Monday 2 July 3.15pm to 4:45pm
- Papanui Library Wednesday 4 July 3.15pm to 4:45pm
- Linwood Library Thursday 6 July 3.15pm to 4:45pm
Please book Library and Learning Centre KidsFest sessions by ringing our Learning Centre at 9415140 or emailling learningcentre@ccc.govt.nz.
Makey Makey Music with Scratch
Learn how to create and code your very own electronic instrument using Makey Makey and Scratch. You’ll learn how to build a musical instrument out of cardboard and make it come to life! No prior coding experience or electronics knowledge necessary.
Ages: 8–10 years
Cost: $7
- South Library Monday 9 July 9.30am to 12noon
- New Brighton Library Wednesday 18 July 9.30am to 12noon
RoboFun
Working with a range of robots, you’ll learn the basics of how robots work and how to programme them to use sensors to complete a set of challenges.
Ages: 10 years+
Cost: $15
- Upper Riccarton Library Monday 9 July 9.30am to 3pm
- Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre Friday 20 July 9.30am to 3pm
Stop Motion Animation
Get creative using Lego and discover the process of producing animated movies. Plan a story themed on being kind to our world, create a set and craft your own movie using stop motion photography.
Ages: 8–12 years
Cost: $20
- Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre Tuesday 10 July 9.30am to 3.30pm
- New Brighton Library Friday 13 July 9.30am to 3.30pm
- Upper Riccarton Library Tuesday 17 July 9.30am to 3.30pm
- South Library Thursday 19 July 9.30am to 3.30pm
My First Book
An interactive programme for kids to create their very own digital story or comic book.
Ages: 5–7 years
Cost: $7
- Upper Riccarton Library Thursday 12 July 10am to 12noon
- New Brighton Library Thursday 19 July 10am to 12noon
Minecraft Game Zone
Minecraft Game Zone is a 3D gaming experience that involves creating your own virtual world and interacting with others online. To really enjoy this programme, you’ll need to have a basic understanding of Minecraft. Book in for a two hour session and play to your heart’s content.
Ages: 8–12 years
Cost: $7
- Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre Monday 9 July 10am to 12noon
- New Brighton Library Tuesday 10 July 10am to 12noon
- South Library Monday 16 July 10am to 12noon
- Upper Riccarton Library Thursday 19 July 10am to 12noon
Minecraft 3D Paper Design
Minecraft is a virtual world where you can discover and create interesting worlds. This event takes it to the next level! Learn how to use graphic design tools to create your own paper 3D Minecraft character.
Ages: 7–10 years
Cost: $15
- South Library Friday 13 July 9.30am to 3pm
- Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre Wednesday 18 July 9.30am to 3pm
This is the way we sing and play
Join the Julie Wylie Musical Play team at this interactive musical event for parents, grandparents, caregivers and children aged 2–4 years (younger and older children are welcome to attend). You’ll enjoy a range of musical play activities which promote singing, listening, moving and playing. Children and adults will have great fun together, as they respond musically with props such as the parachute, rainbow ring and organza. Look out for the Julie Wylie Musical Play rainbow flag!
Email juliewyliemusicalplay@gmail.com to book your space. Children $10 (babies who are not yet crawling, only $5) and caregivers $5.
- Upper Riccarton Library Wednesday 18 July 10.30am to 11.15am
More cool KidsFest events
The Big Chill at Linwood Park - Saturday 7 July 12pm
Kicking off KidsFest 2018 is The Big Chill in Linwood Park, full of wacky activities, skate boarding, bouncy castles, faeries and fury creatures.
More FM Mata Riki KidsFest Parade - Saturday 21 July, 4.30–6.30pm
The More FM Mata Riki KidsFest Parade starts in Cathedral Square. Join an exciting exploratory night time journey through central Christchurch from Cathedral Square to The Terraces around the Ōtākaro/Avon River Precinct. Bring along your own creations, lanterns, wearable light art or torches. Mata Riki or Little Faces is connected with celebrating Māori New Year – the perfect match for the KidsFest Parade. Dress up warm.
CoCA Create! Printing Workshops
Work together and dye, paint, print, and create a large colourful installation of ribbons in response to Tiffany Singh’s Om Mani Padme Hum at CoCA.
Ages: 5 to 13
Cost: $10 Caregiver optional (but required for under 8 year olds) (free)
Book online, phone 366 7261 or email info@coca.org.nz
- Tuesday 10 to Thursday 12 July 11am to 12.30pm
CoCA Create! Cardboard Construction
This workshop will involve a large scale communal project where kids will learn manipulation and fastening techniques with cardboard craft architecture.
Ages: 5 to 13
Cost: $10 Caregiver optional (but required for under 8 year olds) (free)
Book online, phone 366 7261 or email info@coca.org.nz
- Tuesday 17 to Thursday 19 July 11am to 12.30pm
Info from CoCA curator Jen:
Our KidsFest events are in response to Tiffany Singh's exhibition, A Collective Voice, which consists of two major recent installations of hers reconfigured for CoCA. Gaby Montejo is running two workshops in response to the two works! The ribbon printing workshop is in response to OM MANI PADME HUM, a work consisting of over 1500 metres of colourful silk ribbon hanging from our walls, creating an immersive experience, and the cardboard construction workshop responds to the themes of storytelling and citybuilding in Journey of a Million Miles, which collects and shares stories of migration to New Zealand. Both of the works are really socially conscious and encourage empathy and compassion, so we're aiming for the workshops to reflect that.
SCAPE Public Art - Bubbles Painting
Come and experience the fun and quirky artwork Conduct Cumulus in the South Quad at the Arts Centre. We’ll explore the artwork by walking around it and experiencing it together, then move into The Common Room to create a unique bubble painting. Gold coin donation appreciated.
- Ages: 4 to 9
- Cost: FREE! Caregiver required (free)
- Bookings essential
Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 July; Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 July
10.30 am to 11.30am; and 1pm to 2pm
Christchurch Art Gallery - The Moon and Crawling Colour
We read Jimmy and Jane and the Tale of the Yellow Moon, a humorous story about moon-dwelling Lunatrons and what happens when colour comes into their world. Then make your own raised painting using salt and dye and see how it morphs into an amazing array of colours and patterns.
- Ages: 5 to 7
- Cost: $8 Caregiver required (free)
- Bookings essential. Book online, phone 941 7382 or email Lana.Coles@ccc.govt.nz
Monday 9 to Friday 13 July 11am to 12pm
Monday 16 to Friday 20 July 11am to 12pm
Christchurch Art Gallery - Rama Tuna – KidsFest Paper Lantern Workshops
The Rama Tuna lesson is led by Māori artist Piri Cowie, and will focus on the cultural significance of Tuna from Ngai Tahu and Māori perspective. We will be creating paper lanterns that may be used in the MoreFM Mata Riki KidsFest Parade.
- Ages: 8 to 13
- Cost: FREE! Children only
- Bookings essential
Thursday 12 July 3pm to 4.30pm
Friday 13 July 3pm to 4.30pm
Christchurch Art Gallery - Clay World
You’ll adore rolling, squeezing, twirling and pulling clay to sculpt animals, make jewellery, create dinosaur fossils or simply let your imagination run riot and create something unique!
- Ages 7-11
- Cost $10
- Caregiver optional (free)* (but required for under 8 year olds).
- Bookings recommended, Book online, phone 941 7382 or email Lana.Coles@ccc.govt.nz
Monday 9 to Friday 13 July 1pm to 2.15pm
Monday 16 to Friday 20 July 1pm to 2.15pm
Galactic night at the Museum
The Museum is changing up their annual Explorer night at the Museum. We go most years, it is busy and fun romping around the Museum on a cold winter night. This July, join in the Galactic Night at the Museum.
Calling all space invaders, star trekkers and aliens. Explore a galaxy, not so far away, in an astronomical after-hours adventure at the Museum. Dress up as your favourite space character or creature and follow the clues to unscramble some amazing space facts. You could win a prize! Koha appreciated. Free and no bookings required.
Tuesday 10 July 6pm to 8pm
Thursday 12 July 6pm to 8pm
Tuesday 17 July 6pm to 8pm
Thursday 19 July 6pm to 8pm
The Christchurch Brick Show - Saturday and Sunday 14 and 15 July
Fun for all the family - amazing LEGO displays to admire, hands-on play areas, and more. Don’t miss out on this amazing LEGO exhibition. Enthusiasts and collectors alike will display their designs, collections and contraptions. Children will also have the chance to get hands-on with a fun LEGO play area.
Like The Christchurch Brick Show on Facebook.
Subscribe to The Christchurch Brick Show Facebook event.
- All ages
- Cost: $5
See the full list of fun stuff to do on the KidsFest website.
eResources for kids
Here's another things for kids - whether on holiday or during term. Our eResources enhance kids’ learning, fun and play. They are free, and all you need is your library card number and password / PIN.