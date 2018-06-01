KidsFest 2018

KidsFest is full of winter holiday fun for kids in Christchurch and Canterbury. It runs from 7 to 21 July. KidsFest is always popular and many events book out quickly, so have a look and secure your spot! Tickets are on sale now!

KidsFest at Christchurch City Libraries

Coolstuff will be visiting our libraries in the two weeks before KidsFest. Come along and say “Hi!” and be in to win some sweet prizes! Pick up a special KidsFest colouring sheet and a More FM Mata Riki Parade instruction sheet and you could win even MORE prizes! Free event, no bookings required.

Please book Library and Learning Centre KidsFest sessions by ringing our Learning Centre at 9415140 or emailling learningcentre@ccc.govt.nz.

Makey Makey Music with Scratch

Learn how to create and code your very own electronic instrument using Makey Makey and Scratch. You’ll learn how to build a musical instrument out of cardboard and make it come to life! No prior coding experience or electronics knowledge necessary.

Ages: 8–10 years

Cost: $7

South Library Monday 9 July 9.30am to 12noon

New Brighton Library Wednesday 18 July 9.30am to 12noon

RoboFun

Working with a range of robots, you’ll learn the basics of how robots work and how to programme them to use sensors to complete a set of challenges.

Ages: 10 years+

Cost: $15

Upper Riccarton Library Monday 9 July 9.30am to 3pm

Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre Friday 20 July 9.30am to 3pm

Stop Motion Animation

Get creative using Lego and discover the process of producing animated movies. Plan a story themed on being kind to our world, create a set and craft your own movie using stop motion photography.

Ages: 8–12 years

Cost: $20

My First Book

An interactive programme for kids to create their very own digital story or comic book.

Ages: 5–7 years

Cost: $7

Upper Riccarton Library Thursday 12 July 10am to 12noon

New Brighton Library Thursday 19 July 10am to 12noon

Minecraft Game Zone

Minecraft Game Zone is a 3D gaming experience that involves creating your own virtual world and interacting with others online. To really enjoy this programme, you’ll need to have a basic understanding of Minecraft. Book in for a two hour session and play to your heart’s content.

Ages: 8–12 years

Cost: $7

Minecraft 3D Paper Design

Minecraft is a virtual world where you can discover and create interesting worlds. This event takes it to the next level! Learn how to use graphic design tools to create your own paper 3D Minecraft character.

Ages: 7–10 years

Cost: $15

South Library Friday 13 July 9.30am to 3pm

Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre Wednesday 18 July 9.30am to 3pm

This is the way we sing and play

Join the Julie Wylie Musical Play team at this interactive musical event for parents, grandparents, caregivers and children aged 2–4 years (younger and older children are welcome to attend). You’ll enjoy a range of musical play activities which promote singing, listening, moving and playing. Children and adults will have great fun together, as they respond musically with props such as the parachute, rainbow ring and organza. Look out for the Julie Wylie Musical Play rainbow flag!

Email juliewyliemusicalplay@gmail.com to book your space. Children $10 (babies who are not yet crawling, only $5) and caregivers $5.

Upper Riccarton Library Wednesday 18 July 10.30am to 11.15am

More cool KidsFest events

The Big Chill at Linwood Park - Saturday 7 July 12pm

Kicking off KidsFest 2018 is The Big Chill in Linwood Park, full of wacky activities, skate boarding, bouncy castles, faeries and fury creatures.

More FM Mata Riki KidsFest Parade - Saturday 21 July, 4.30–6.30pm

The More FM Mata Riki KidsFest Parade starts in Cathedral Square. Join an exciting exploratory night time journey through central Christchurch from Cathedral Square to The Terraces around the Ōtākaro/Avon River Precinct. Bring along your own creations, lanterns, wearable light art or torches. Mata Riki or Little Faces is connected with celebrating Māori New Year – the perfect match for the KidsFest Parade. Dress up warm.

CoCA Create! Printing Workshops

Work together and dye, paint, print, and create a large colourful installation of ribbons in response to Tiffany Singh’s Om Mani Padme Hum at CoCA.

Ages: 5 to 13

Cost: $10 Caregiver optional (but required for under 8 year olds) (free)

Book online, phone 366 7261 or email info@coca.org.nz

Tuesday 10 to Thursday 12 July 11am to 12.30pm

CoCA Create! Cardboard Construction

This workshop will involve a large scale communal project where kids will learn manipulation and fastening techniques with cardboard craft architecture.

Ages: 5 to 13

Cost: $10 Caregiver optional (but required for under 8 year olds) (free)

Book online, phone 366 7261 or email info@coca.org.nz

Tuesday 17 to Thursday 19 July 11am to 12.30pm

Info from CoCA curator Jen:

Our KidsFest events are in response to Tiffany Singh's exhibition, A Collective Voice, which consists of two major recent installations of hers reconfigured for CoCA. Gaby Montejo is running two workshops in response to the two works! The ribbon printing workshop is in response to OM MANI PADME HUM, a work consisting of over 1500 metres of colourful silk ribbon hanging from our walls, creating an immersive experience, and the cardboard construction workshop responds to the themes of storytelling and citybuilding in Journey of a Million Miles, which collects and shares stories of migration to New Zealand. Both of the works are really socially conscious and encourage empathy and compassion, so we're aiming for the workshops to reflect that.

SCAPE Public Art - Bubbles Painting

Come and experience the fun and quirky artwork Conduct Cumulus in the South Quad at the Arts Centre. We’ll explore the artwork by walking around it and experiencing it together, then move into The Common Room to create a unique bubble painting. Gold coin donation appreciated.

Ages: 4 to 9

Cost: FREE! Caregiver required (free)

Bookings essential

Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 July; Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 July

10.30 am to 11.30am; and 1pm to 2pm

Christchurch Art Gallery - The Moon and Crawling Colour

We read Jimmy and Jane and the Tale of the Yellow Moon, a humorous story about moon-dwelling Lunatrons and what happens when colour comes into their world. Then make your own raised painting using salt and dye and see how it morphs into an amazing array of colours and patterns.

Ages: 5 to 7

Cost: $8 Caregiver required (free)

Bookings essential. Book online, phone 941 7382 or email Lana.Coles@ccc.govt.nz

Monday 9 to Friday 13 July 11am to 12pm

Monday 16 to Friday 20 July 11am to 12pm

Christchurch Art Gallery - Rama Tuna – KidsFest Paper Lantern Workshops

The Rama Tuna lesson is led by Māori artist Piri Cowie, and will focus on the cultural significance of Tuna from Ngai Tahu and Māori perspective. We will be creating paper lanterns that may be used in the MoreFM Mata Riki KidsFest Parade.

Ages: 8 to 13

Cost: FREE! Children only

Bookings essential

Thursday 12 July 3pm to 4.30pm

Friday 13 July 3pm to 4.30pm

Christchurch Art Gallery - Clay World

You’ll adore rolling, squeezing, twirling and pulling clay to sculpt animals, make jewellery, create dinosaur fossils or simply let your imagination run riot and create something unique!

Ages 7-11

Cost $10

Caregiver optional (free)* (but required for under 8 year olds).

Bookings recommended, Book online, phone 941 7382 or email Lana.Coles@ccc.govt.nz

Monday 9 to Friday 13 July 1pm to 2.15pm

Monday 16 to Friday 20 July 1pm to 2.15pm

Galactic night at the Museum

The Museum is changing up their annual Explorer night at the Museum. We go most years, it is busy and fun romping around the Museum on a cold winter night. This July, join in the Galactic Night at the Museum.

Calling all space invaders, star trekkers and aliens. Explore a galaxy, not so far away, in an astronomical after-hours adventure at the Museum. Dress up as your favourite space character or creature and follow the clues to unscramble some amazing space facts. You could win a prize! Koha appreciated. Free and no bookings required.

Tuesday 10 July 6pm to 8pm

Thursday 12 July 6pm to 8pm

Tuesday 17 July 6pm to 8pm

Thursday 19 July 6pm to 8pm

The Christchurch Brick Show - Saturday and Sunday 14 and 15 July

Fun for all the family - amazing LEGO displays to admire, hands-on play areas, and more. Don’t miss out on this amazing LEGO exhibition. Enthusiasts and collectors alike will display their designs, collections and contraptions. Children will also have the chance to get hands-on with a fun LEGO play area.

All ages

Cost: $5

See the full list of fun stuff to do on the KidsFest website.

eResources for kids

Here's another things for kids - whether on holiday or during term. Our eResources enhance kids’ learning, fun and play. They are free, and all you need is your library card number and password / PIN.

