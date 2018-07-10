Staff picks for the Winter Reading Challenge (for ages 13 to 18)

How are you going with the Winter Reading Challenge? We have highlighted some of the fab books picked by teens, now here are some staff picks to help you tick off some challenges:
The first book in a series
Truly Devious Maureen Johnson
Unsolved mysteries, kidnapping, murder, and super smart teenagers at an isolated boarding school in Vermont. Alina
The Raven Boys Maggie Stiefvater
The story of Blue, the only non-psychic in her family of fantastic women, and the Raven Boys - four boys from a private school on a quest for a dead Welsh King. Full of humour, teen angst, almost-kisses and magic. (Also available as an audiobook.) Alina
Chaos Walking trilogy Patrick Ness
Todd Hewitt is the last man on the planet. All the females are gone, you can everyone’s thoughts, and nothing is quite as it seems. A brilliant series, fantastic as an audiobook, and coming out as a movie in 2019. Kate
Find more:
A book that was made into a movie
The Hate U Give Angie Thomas
When Starr witnesses the death of her childhood friend at the hands of a police officer, she struggles to decide what to do -- speak up against injustice, or keep her family safe? (Read it before the movie comes out in October!) Alina
Everything Everything Nicola Yoon
What do you do when you literally can’t leave the house, and the thing you want most in the world is just outside the front door? Kate
Every Day David Levithan (picked by Saskia, Cashmere High Library)
The Book Thief Markus Zuzak (picked by Saskia, Cashmere High Library)
The Maze Runner James Dashner
The Fifth Wave Rick Yancey
Ready Player One Ernest Cline
A book with non-human characters
Year of the Griffin Diana Wynne Jones
When Elda, the griffin daughter of the great Wizard Derk, arrives for schooling at the Wizards' University, she encounters new friends, pirates, assassins, worry, sabotage, bloodshed, and magic misused. Alina
Find books about:
A graphic novel/comic book
Nimona Noelle Stevenson
Nimona is an impulsive young shapeshifter with a knack for villainy. Lord Ballister Blackheart is a villain with a vendetta. As sidekick and supervillain, Nimona and Lord Blackheart are about to wreak some serious havoc. Alina
Unbeatable Squirrel Girl Ryan North
She’s part squirrel, part girl – she’s Squirrel Girl! Lots of fun, lots of laughs. Kate
Spill Zone Scott Westerfeld
Find more:
A love story
The Only Thing Worse Than Me Is You Lily Anderson
A loose retelling of Much Ado About Nothing featuring fandom, extra-smart teens and a lot of snark. Alina
Autoboyography Christina Lauren
It can be hard enough being a gay teenager when you live somewhere liberal and progressive. It’s even harder in the middle of Mormon Utah. Kate
Eleanor & Park Rainbow Rowell (picked by Kim)
Emergency Contact Mary H.K. Choi (picked by Alina)
Pieces of You Eileen Merriman (picked by Rachel from Scorpio Books) [NEW ZEALAND]
Find more:
Listen to a podcast or audiobook
Nation Terry Pratchett
Finding himself alone on a desert island when everything and everyone he knows and loved has been washed away in a huge storm, Mau is the last surviving member of his nation. He's also completely alone - or so he thinks until he finds the ghost girl. Narrated by Tony Robinson (don't worry, he doesn't sound like Baldrick from Blackadder in this). Alina
Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe Benjamin Alire Saenz
Fifteen-year-old Ari Mendoza is an angry loner with a brother in prison, but when he meets Dante and they become friends, Ari starts to ask questions about himself, his parents, and his family that he has never asked before. Superbly narrated by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Alina
Find more:
A book about identity
Lies We Tell Ourselves Robin Talley
In 1959 Virginia, Sarah, a black student who is one of the first to attend a newly integrated school, forces Linda, a white integration opponent's daughter, to confront harsh truths when they work together on a school project. Alina
I am Thunder Muhammad Khan
Muzna is a regular British teenager, so how does she end up involved with Islamic radicals? Kate
A quiet kind of thunder Sarah Barnard
Being a teenager is hard. Being a teenager with anxiety is even harder. And being a teenager with anxiety who doesn't speak is even harder again… especially when love’s involved. Kate
Girl mans up M-E. Girard
Pen doesn't want to be a boy - she just wants to look like one, and that confuses people. This is her look at frenemies, love, and teen pregnancy. An awesome read – I wish it had been written when I was a teenager! Kate
Juniper Lemon's Happiness Index Julie Israel (picked by Rachel from Scorpio Books)
Girl Missing Sophie McKenzie (picked by Saskia, Cashmere High Library)
You're welcome, universe Whitney Gardner
Simon vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda Becky Albertalli
Find more:
- Young adult refugees and immigrant stories booklist
- LGBTQIA booklist
- Out on the shelves - rainbow reading
- Diverse abilities booklist
- Gender identity booklist
- Race booklist
- Sexuality booklist
A dystopian novel
Chaos Walking trilogy Patrick Ness
Todd Hewitt is just one month away from the birthday that will make him a man. But his town has been keeping secrets from him. Secrets that are going to force him to run. (First in a series and also available as an audiobook.) Alina
Little Brother Cory Doctorow
A standalone cyber-thriller packed full of teen hackers, revolution, terrorism, a police state, and an awesome romance. Alina
The Giver Lois Lowry (picked by Julianne)
Replica Lauren Oliver
Flawed Cecelia Ahern
Find more:
Inspirational biographies
Hope in a Ballet Shoe Michaela DePrince
Adopted in the United States, a young girl from Sierra Leone dreams of becoming a professional ballet dancer. A great read, even if you’re not a dancer. Kate
In the sea there are crocodiles: The story of Enaiatollah Akbar Fabio Geda
Based on the true story of 10-year-old Enaiatollah’s escape from Afghanistan, and his journey across the mountains and seas to safety in Italy. Kate
In order to live Yeonmi Park (picked by Saskia, Cashmere High Library)
Being Jazz Jazz Jennings
Never fall down Patricia McCormick (a work of fiction based on the true story of a Cambodian child soldier).
Find more:
More recommendations
Personal recommended reads from librarians – from classics to new publications!
- Holly: Thornhill Pam Smy
- Claire: Carve the Mark Veronica Roth
- Debbie: Fire & Flood Victoria Scott
- Dylan: Stargirl Jerry Spinelli
Rachel from Scorpio Books recommended these books for teens:
- The Severed Land Maurice Gee [NEW ZEALAND]
- Caraval Stephanie Garber
- The upside of unrequited Becky Albertalli
- Welcome to nowhere Elizabeth Laird
- The one memory of Flora Banks Emily Barr
- See you in the cosmos Jack Cheng
- Diabolic S.J. Kincaid
- History is all you left me Adam Silvera
Saskia from Cashmere High's library recommendeds the following good reads:
- The Bunker Diary Kevin Brooks
- Little Monsters Kara Thomas
- My Sister, Rosa Justine Larbalestier
- How to Build a Girl Caitlin Moran
- Moonrise Sarah Crossan
- Long way down Jason Reynolds
- We were liars E.Lockhart
More reading ideas
- Hot off the shelf: explore the latest titles for teens.
- Email newsletters Sign up for our Teen Scene newsletter, Fantasy and Science Fiction, Popular Culture, or whatever topic you’re into. We also have an email newsletter for Young Adult new titles.
- Our blog: Teens News and reviews of young adult literature from library staff.
- Teen booklists We’ve compiled lists of great books and resources on a bunch of different themes and topics including some aimed at NCEA reading.
- NCEA reading Our guide for where to find recommendations for your NCEA English reading.
- Staff Pickles See what our young adult literature experts are recommending or get one of them to make a suggestion for you based on what you’ve enjoyed before.
- Theme Lists from SLANZA (School Library Association of Aotearoa New Zealand)
- More info on Books and Reading for Teens