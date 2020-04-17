Ngā Whāinga – Challenges – NGĀ MANU – Birds

Many different birds live in our gardens. Some are native birds – originally from New Zealand and some are not. Papa Atawhai - the Department of Conservation or DoC as it is known to most of us, has a webpage dedicated to native New Zealand Birds. Note – though not on the page, seagulls are native to New Zealand and nearly every country in the world!

iNaturalist NZ have a list of introduced birds of New Zealand. Early settlers brought many of these birds to New Zealand while others seasonally migrate here.

Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research has some excellent information about how and what to feed the birds that live in your neighbourhood.

Hei mahi – things to do

Explore both the Papa Atawhai New Zealand Native birds webpage and the iNaturalist webpage to see how many recognise or have seen.

Create a list of birds you see in your garden and around your neighbourhood from these two webpages. Are there more Native birds or introduced Birds on your list?

Design / draw an ideal habitat (place to live) for birds. What type of birds live here? What do they eat? What other animals might live here?

Create a list of other animals that are introduced to New Zealand.

Ngā Whāinga – Challenges

